Antoine Griezmann handed over Ademola Lookman’s jersey to World Cup winner Samuel Umtiti after Atlético’s big win

Lookman starred with a goal and an assist in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Barcelona

Atlético Madrid took firm control of the tie with a crushing 4-0 victory over Barcelona

Atlético Madrid’s emphatic 4-0 win over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg will be remembered not only for the football on display, but also for a touching moment after the final whistle.

Forward Antoine Griezmann capped off the dominant night with a gesture that quickly captured attention across social media.

Lookman and Griezmann are enjoying a fantastic partnership since the Nigerian joined Atletico Madrid. Photo by Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

After the match at the Metropolitano Stadium, Griezmann was seen presenting a signed jersey to former Barcelona defender and World Cup winner Samuel Umtiti, who was in attendance for the clash.

What made the moment even more special was that the French star also handed over the shirt worn by Ademola Lookman during the match.

Footage shared by DAZN showed the exchange, with fans praising Griezmann for the show of respect and sportsmanship.

The act added an emotional layer to an already unforgettable evening for Atlético supporters, who had watched their team dismantle Barcelona with ruthless efficiency.

The scene symbolised the growing stature of Lookman, whose jersey was deemed worthy of such recognition.

Lookman shines in Copa del Rey rout

While Griezmann’s gesture stole headlines after the match, Lookman was one of the standout performers during the game itself.

Ademola Lookman stars for Atletico Madrid in the 4-0 victory over Barcelona. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian international delivered a commanding display that underlined why Atlético moved quickly to secure his services.

According to Dario AS, Lookman made it 3-0 in the 33rd minute with a composed finish after being picked out by Julián Álvarez.

The Nigerian winger was not done yet. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Lookman turned provider, setting up Álvarez for the fourth goal that effectively ended the contest before the break.

With that strike, Lookman has now scored twice in this season’s Copa del Rey since joining Atlético from Atalanta.

Atlético take command of semi-final tie

The 4-0 victory gives Atlético Madrid a commanding advantage against Barcelona heading into the second leg, placing them firmly in control of the semi-final tie.

From the opening whistle, Atlético pressed aggressively and capitalised on defensive errors, building a lead that Barcelona struggled to respond to.

By halftime, the damage had been done, and the second half was more about game management than risk-taking.

For Simeone’s side, the result reinforces their credentials as serious contenders for the Copa del Rey title.

Atlético will be confident of seeing the job through as the blend of experienced leaders like Griezmann and emerging stars like Lookman has given the team fresh balance and attacking edge.

Atletico wants Osimhen to partner Lookman

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Atlético Madrid is reportedly plotting a blockbuster move for Victor Osimhen as part of a bold plan to build a devastating Nigerian strike partnership with Lookman.

After a stunning Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg win over Barcelona, Atletico’s technical staff believe adding Osimhen’s power and finishing could elevate the team into genuine title contenders.

Source: Legit.ng