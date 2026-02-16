Peter Ijeh doubts FIFA will overturn Nigeria’s play-off defeat to DR Congo

The former Super Eagles striker warns the NFF that time and precedent are working against a dramatic ruling

Nigeria still await FIFA’s decision on their petition over alleged player ineligibility

Former Super Eagles striker Peter Ijeh has played down expectations of a dramatic turnaround in Nigeria’s World Cup qualification battle, warning that football authorities rarely reverse results at this stage of the process.

The dispute traces back to Nigeria’s painful loss to DR Congo in the African play-off final last November in Morocco.

The match ended 1-1 after extra time before DR Congo won 4-3 on penalties, crushing Nigeria’s hopes of automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the aftermath, BBC Sports reported that the Nigeria Football Federation lodged a formal complaint, alleging that six DR Congo players who featured in the match were ineligible.

According to the NFF, the players had recently switched international allegiance without fully completing the required procedures.

The federation submitted its petition to FIFA in December, insisting that proper documentation and clearance rules were not followed.

Since then, Nigeria’s qualification fate has rested on FIFA’s interpretation of the regulations governing nationality changes and player registration.

The world football governing body has communicated it will give its verdict on the case on Monday, February 16.

Ijeh sends warning to NFF

Ijeh, who featured five times for the Super Eagles in the early 2000s, believes FIFA are more likely to impose fines than order replays or overturn match outcomes.

Speaking to Brila, the former Super Eagles forward said the long delay in reaching a verdict weakens Nigeria’s chances of receiving a favourable ruling.

“I think every organization is going for the fine of a thing to fine the FA and players (involved).

“So the replay of a thing I do not see that coming because if replay should have been the solution FIFA should have come out to say because of this and this there should be a replay and it should be fixed.

“We are in 2026 already we are talking about the FIFA World Cup in the next few months. June, July time factor is against every protest also the trouble regarding ICE even countries want to boycott the World Cup they have pushed FIFA to the point where decisions have to be made but for the protest of a thing I think it is late.”

Despite his reservations, anticipation remains high across Nigeria as a ruling is finally expected from FIFA.

Nigeria hopeful for positive FIFA ruling

A ruling in Nigeria’s favour could potentially overturn the result of the play-off final and hand the Super Eagles a lifeline.

Such a decision would allow the Super Eagles to replace DR Congo in the Intercontinental Play-Off tournament scheduled for March, keeping alive hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup.

According to Afrik-Foot, officials at Nigeria’s National Sports Commission have expressed confidence that FIFA may rule in the country’s favour, believing the evidence submitted by the NFF is strong enough to warrant intervention.

Supporters across the country have also clung to that optimism, seeing the petition as a last chance to return to the global stage.

Nigeria have not appeared at the World Cup since Russia 2018, having failed to qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Nigerians excited about upcoming FIFA verdict

