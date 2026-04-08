Starting fresh in Canada often means finding flexible ways to earn extra income

Side hustles are proving to be a lifeline for many new immigrants, offering both financial stability and freedom

According to a viral TikTok video by @josephs_josh, here are five side hustles in Canada that pay well and are easy to start

Starting life in a new country can be challenging, but side hustles offer a flexible way to earn extra income.

According to a viral TikTok video posted by @josephs_josh, here are five side hustles in Canada that can help new immigrants make between $1,500 and $2,000 a month.

Food delivery in Canada offers flexible hours and steady income for new immigrants. Photo credit: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

1. Food Delivery Jobs in Canada

Food delivery is one of the easiest side hustles to start. Platforms like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and SkipTheDishes allow you to work flexible hours using a car or even a bicycle. Average monthly earnings range from $800 to $1,800, making it a popular choice for newcomers.

2. Cleaning Services for Extra Income

Cleaning offices, apartments, or homes is another reliable option. Many immigrants find steady work in this field, with average monthly pay between $1,200 and $2,400. It requires minimal start‑up costs and offers consistent demand.

3. Freelancing Online Services in Canada

Freelancing online is a versatile side hustle. Skills such as graphic design, video editing, or content creation can earn anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000 per month. This option is ideal for those who prefer remote work and want to build a digital portfolio.

Freelancing online in Canada empowers immigrants to earn through digital skills and remote work. Photo credit: Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

4. Babysitting or Nanny Work

Childcare is always in demand. As @josephs_josh notes, “I personally know someone she babysits for single mothers. Shout out to the single mothers out there. She makes like she average around $2,500 per month.” Babysitting or nannying can provide steady income and flexible hours.

5. Tutoring Jobs in Canada

Tutoring is a rewarding side hustle for those with teaching skills. Whether online or in person, subjects like French, maths, or science are highly sought after. Tutors can earn between $900 and $2,500 per month, depending on demand and expertise.

These five side hustles in Canada for new immigrants not only pay well but also offer flexibility and opportunities to grow. Whether you prefer physical work like cleaning or digital work like freelancing, there’s a path to earning extra income while settling into your new life.

See the TikTok video below:

List of 8 food items not allowed in Canada

Legit.ng earlier reported that relocating to Canada involves more than securing your visa and packing belongings. One of the most important steps is understanding Canada’s customs and border regulations.

Ignoring these rules can lead to confiscation of items, fines, delays, or even criminal charges. Being prepared ensures a smooth arrival and helps you start your new life without unnecessary stress. Canada enforces strict import laws to protect public safety, agriculture, wildlife, and the environment even in 2026.

Items that may be harmless elsewhere can pose serious risks in Canada. Border inspections are thorough, and travellers must declare all goods honestly.

Source: Legit.ng