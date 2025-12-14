A player in Eric Chelle's 28-man squad for AFCON 2025 has raised questions about his discipline while playing for his club

One of the surprise players in Eric Chelle's 28-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 is leaving his club under less-than-ideal circumstances.

A recent on-field incident involving the player has raised concerns about his discipline as the Super Eagles begin preparation for AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

The player in question is Usman Mohammed, whom many have tipped to stabilise the Super Eagles' midfield. However, his last game for his club Ironi Tiberias has now cast doubt on his discipline.

Usman Mohammed given red for Ironi Tiberias

Usman Mohammed was sent off as his team Ironi Tiberias slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Hapoel Hafia in the Israeli League on Saturday, December 13.

The 31-year-old was sent off in the 66th minute after picking up two yellow cards within a space of four minutes, as seen on Flash Score.

His sending-off caused more problems for his team as they were already trailing by a goal before his dismissal. It wasn’t any surprise when they conceded the second goal ten minutes after he was sent off.

Usman Mohammed's stats for Ironi Tiberias

Mohammed has received six yellow cards in 11 games this season, according to Owngoal Nigeria.

He has scored just one goal and has yet to register an assist so far this season. This is why his inclusion in the Super Eagles team for AFCON 2025 has sparked a debate.

Despite the criticism, Mohammed is set to make a sensational return to the Super Eagles after a nine-year absence from international football.

He last featured for Nigeria at the 2016 CHAN tournament and also represented the U23 team at the Olympics in the same year.

Usman Mohammed’s goal against Atletico Madrid in a friendly match in 2018, hosted at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, remains his highest moment in the Super Eagles jersey.

Ahead of the start of AFCON 2025, the Super Eagles have opened training camp in Cairo, where they face Egypt in a pre-AFCON friendly on Tuesday, December 16.

Chelle gets criticised for picking Usman Mohammed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has been heavily criticised for picking 31-year-old Usman Mohammed in his final squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Eric Chelle's 28-man squad for AFCON has sparked mixed reactions from fans, especially with the inclusion of Ironi Tiberias midfielder Usman Mohammed.

