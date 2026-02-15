Alex Iwobi has criticised referee Paul Tierney for showing only a yellow card after Phil Foden’s challenge on Calvin Bassey

The Foden tackle drew comparisons with recent red-card incidents involving Cristian Romero and Casemiro

Former referee Dermot Gallagher said Manchester City were fortunate Foden was not sent off

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi has weighed in on the controversial tackle by Phil Foden on teammate Calvin Bassey during Fulham’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

The incident happened in the second half at the Etihad Stadium, with City already in control of the game.

Foden lunged in as Bassey dribbled away from him, planting his studs on the defender’s Achilles.

Bassey, who was one of Nigeria's standout players at AFCON 2025, went down in visible pain, but referee Paul Tierney showed only a yellow card.

Speaking on his podcast, Iwobi said the decision did not make sense based on how similar tackles have been judged this season.

“Big respect to Phil Foden, but ref, surely, what is going on there? People are saying it should have been a red. I like him, he’s a big baller, but that challenge was a bit mad.”

Iwobi, who also starred at the AFCON, added that the result could not be changed but felt the foul deserved stronger punishment.

Fans point to double standards

Foden had been recalled to the starting lineup by Pep Guardiola after being substituted early in the previous Manchester derby. His return, however, was overshadowed by the challenge on Bassey.

Supporters online quickly compared the decision with recent red cards in similar situations, The Sun reports.

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero was sent off earlier in the season for a studs-up challenge on Casemiro, leaving fans puzzled over why Foden avoided the same outcome.

The Premier League Match Centre did not publicly indicate that the incident was reviewed by VAR.

That only added to the frustration from Fulham fans, who felt Bassey had been put at risk by a reckless challenge with little attempt to play the ball.

Foden was substituted five minutes later for Rayan Cherki, but the debate had already shifted from the scoreline to the officiating.

Ex-Premier League ref slams Foden

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher offered his view while speaking on Sky Sports.

“I think it’s a red card,” Gallagher said.

“He’s lucky. He didn’t mean to do it, but he caught Bassey on the wrong foot with his studs. That’s the issue.”

Gallagher acknowledged that such decisions often come down to interpretation but said the nature of the contact made the challenge unacceptable.

For Fulham, the defeat was routine. The bigger concern was seeing one of their key defenders limping after a tackle many believe should have brought harsher punishment.

For Iwobi, the message was simple. The game is over, but consistency in refereeing still feels far off.

