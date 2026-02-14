Rennes overpowered Paris Saint-Germain 3-1, leaving Luis Enrique to defend his players amid tension

France international Ousmane Dembele criticised his teammates following their unimpressive performance

Coach Enrique has shunned Dembele's comment, insisting that no player is bigger than the club

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has dismissed Ousmane Dembele's criticism following the club's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Rennes on Friday, February 13.

Despite creating numerous chances throughout the game, the Ligue 1 giants were outsmarted by Les Rennais at Roazhon Park, which has disrupted the standing of the French league.

Rennes beat PSG

Paris Saint-Germain missed a glorious chance to extend their lead on the Ligue 1 table after being dealt a shocking 3-1 defeat by Rennes.

The home team sacked their manager, Habib Beye earlier in the week following a poor run of form, while reserve coach Sebastien Tamboure took over.

Les Rennais took the lead in the 34th minute when Mousa Tamari teased Willian Pacho before cutting inside and firing into the bottom-left corner.

The home team doubled their lead in the 69th minute through Esteban Lepaul, who rose highest to power Sebastian Szymanski's inviting corner home with a header.

Two minutes later, Ousmane Dembele pulled one back for PSG, flicking Mendes' deflected cross past Brice Samba.

Breel Embolo sealed the victory for the home team in the 81st minute, combining with fellow substitute Ludovic Blas to chest home and clinch a first league win since January 3.

RC Lens are currently topping the Ligue 1 table following PSG's third defeat in the league, per beIN SPORTS.

Dembele fires teammate, Enrique responds

2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele has called out his teammates following their shabby performance against Rennes.

The World Cup winner urged his teammates to prioritise the team performance over individual interest. He said:

“If players want to win titles, they must play for PSG and not for themselves,” Dembele said in a post-match interview, adding fuel to discussions about the team’s collective mentality."

Meanwhile, PSG manager Luis Enrique has reacted to Dembele's post-match interview on the style of play exhibited by the players.

According to GMS, Enrique downplayed on the comments of the France international, labelling it 'worthless'. He said:

"The players’ statements after the match are worthless. Absolutely worthless. Neither are the coaches’ statements, but the players’ statements are worthless.

"I’m not going to answer any question from a player or respond to their comments. I will never allow any player to think he is more important than the club.

"That is clear. I am responsible for the team, and neither I, the sporting director, nor the president, nor the club will allow it.”

