England international Declan Rice has reacted following Manchester City's win over Arsenal in the 2026 Carabao Cup final

The Gunners have now lost their last four League Cup finals, extending a historic unwanted record

City's academy graduate Nico O'Reilly scored twice as Pep Guardiola’s side won the first major trophy of the season

Declan Rice has reacted following Arsenal's 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the 2026 Carabao Cup final on Sunday, March 22.

The Citizens showed their dominance over the Gunners with academy graduate Nico O'Reilly scoring a brace in the encounter.

The 21-year-old scored two goals in four minutes to end Arsenal's dreams of winning their first title this season and a quadruple.

Manchester City star Nico O'Reilly scores a brace against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final. Photo by: Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

O'Reilly's first goal came after a costly error from Kepa Arrizabalaga, who allowed Rayan Cherki’s cross to slip through his hands, and he headed home Matheus Nunes' cross.

Despite late strikes from substitutes Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Jesus, who both hit the woodwork, Arsenal could not find a way back as Manchester City secured yet another trophy under Guardiola, per Football London.

Arsenal beat London rivals Chelsea 4-2 on aggregate to reach the final, while Manchester City beat Newcastle United 4-0 on aggregate to reach the final.

Rice reacts to loss vs Man City

England international Declan Rice has promised Arsenal fans that the team would finish the 2025/26 season stronger.

In a viral tweet, the 27-year-old applauded the fans of the club for their consistent support despite not winning major trophies in the last few years. He wrote:

“One final defeat doesn't define us. Only makes us hungrier to go on & finish the season strong. Thank you to our amazing fans as always. See you after the break.❤️”

The former West Ham United player insisted that Manchester City did not win the game, claiming instead that Arsenal FC gifted them the goals.

Declan Rice sends an emotional message to Arsenal fans after losing 2-0 to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final. Photo by: Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

The ex-Northern Ireland U17 player added that the match could have turned out differently if they had taken their chances in the first half. He added:

"It’s very, very disappointing. Very tough. It's a final you didn't want to lose, but ultimately, today we’ve given them the two chances.

"We've got to look at ourselves, it could’ve been a different game if we scored that one in the first half. There were a lot of positives in the first half. But look, we keep going. A lot of positives to still look forward for the end of the season," per The Mirror.

Arsenal will take on Southampton in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup after the international break before facing Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s loss

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mikel Arteta reacted to Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Arteta admitted that it was a sad day for the club as they wanted to win the trophy, and it is disappointing and leaves a bad taste that they did not win.

Source: Legit.ng