Nigerian international Terem Moffi was among the Nice players beaten up by angry fans after their Ligue 1 loss to Lorient.

The striker featured in all 90 minutes as his side blew away their early lead before losing 3-1 away from home, infuriating their fans.

Nice took an early lead courtesy of an own goal by Avom Ebong, but Laurent Abergel restored parity for the home team in the 31st minute.

Terem Moffi was attacked by Nice's fans following their loss to Lorient. Photo: Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey.

Lorient then took the lead in the first half stoppage time after Sambou Soumano struck to turn around the game.

Barely eight minutes into the second half, Soumano completed his brace and extended the lead for the home team before it ended 3-1.

It was gathered that upon a return to their home ground, no fewer than 400 Ultras arrived and assaulted the players, per Daily Post.

They were stepping off the bus when angry fans caused chaos, and Moffi had his hair pulled and was kicked.

The Super Eagles star has reportedly handed in a sick leave request and will be away for a week, while teammate Jeremie Boga will be away for five days.

Further reports have it that the pair also visited the police and pressed charges against the alleged assailants.

On Monday, Nice released a statement, in which they noted that “the excesses we saw during this gathering are unacceptable” and that they “condemn these acts with the highest toughness.”

The loss in Brittany was Nice’s sixth in a row in all competitions, and they occupy the 10th position on the league table with 17 points from 14 matches.

Chelle announces Super Eagles squad

Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has announced his 55-man preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, as seen in a post on Super Eagles’ X page.

Terem Moffi returns to the team, a list which contains 14 new players, including five from the Nigeria Professional Football League.

However, the race is not over as the list released will be trimmed down to a maximum of 28 before the December 11 deadline to submit the list to CAF.

Terem Moffi has been called up for AFCON 2025. Photo: Miguel Lemos.

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda. The competition starts in Morocco on December 21 and runs through January 18.

