Victor Osimhen was not named in the Super Eagles squad to face Jordan and Iran in the March friendly matches

Eric Chelle left out the striker and some key players, including Nottingham Forest defender Ola Ain and others

Osimhen suffered a hand injury hours later during Galatasaray's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League

Victor Osimhen was excluded from the Super Eagles squad to face Jordan and Iran during the March international friendlies, even before his injury.

Eric Chelle announced his squad for the friendly days after FIFA dismissed NFF’s petition against DR Congo ahead of the 2026 World Cup playoff.

Eric Chelle excludes Victor Osimhen from Super Eagles squad. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle omitted some key names, including striker Victor Osimhen, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina.

Top stars Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and co will lead the team for the friendly matches against the Middle Eastern countries.

Why Chelle excluded Osimhen

Victor Osimhen’s exclusion from the squad raised questions from Nigerians after the list was announced, but it died down after his injury against Liverpool.

However, a report by OwnGoal Nigeria has disclosed why the Galatasaray striker was dropped before his injury and despite the match taking place in Antalya, Turkey.

The report claimed that Osimhen was left out of the squad to freshen up and recover fully, having been playing with a thigh problem for months.

Stanley Nwabali, who has been without a club since leaving Chippa United after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations was justifiably left out of the squad.

Ola Aina, who is working his way to full fitness at Nottingham Forest after missing AFCON 2025 due to a hamstring injury suffered against South Africa was left out.

Felix Agu is another player who has been given the chance to recover fully during the international break, having also missed AFCON 2025 due to injury.

AFCON 2025 debutant Ryan Alebiosu was also excluded, having recently recovered from the injury he suffered against Uganda, while Akinsanmiro has struggled for game time since the end of the tournament.

New faces in Super Eagles squad

As noted by Soccernet, Eric Chelle dropped all six newly-invited players he took to AFCON 2025 in Morocco and invited three new players for this month's matches.

The Franco-Malian manager invited defender Emmanuel Fernandez. The 24-year-old English-born defender is expected to get minutes in defence.

Eric Chelle invites three new players for Super Eagles squad. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle also invited Hamburg winger Phillip Otele after an impressive rise from a lowly club in Romania to the German Bundesliga. The Port Harcourt-born star is expected to provide compensation to Moses Simon.

Belgium-based Yira Sor is the latest Super Eagles invitee for the friendly matches against Iran and Jordan. The speedster played alongside Akor Adams at the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland.

Why Fernandez chose Nigeria over England

Legit.ng previously reported that Emmanuel Fernandez explained why he chose to represent Nigeria over England, despite being eligible for both countries.

The defender was born in England, and admits that he could not say no to playing for a great footballing nation like Nigeria, hence his decision.

Source: Legit.ng