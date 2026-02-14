A supercomputer has predicted the likely winner of the 2025/26 English Premier League after Arsenal's draw against Brentford

The Gunners advantage at the top has been trimmed to four points, further tightening the title race

The North London club will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium, while Manchester host Newcastle

Arsenal's title race suffered a setback following their 1-1 draw with Brentford on Thursday, February 12.

The Gunners entered into the encounter with a six-point lead at the summit before they were held at the G Tech Community Stadium. Manchester City reduced the points after defeating Fulham 3-0.

Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice during the Premier League match between Brentford and Arsenal at Gtech Community Stadium on February 12, 2026 in United Kingdom. Photo by: Rob Newell - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal drop points vs Brentford

Arsenal missed a clear opportunity to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table as Brentford held them in a 1-1 draw.

The Gunners failed to register a shot on target in the first half of the encounter. Coach Mikel Arteta made a crucial substitution, replacing Eberechi Eze with captain Martin Odegaard.

In the 61st minute, Noni Madueke headed Piero Hincapie's fierce cross into the far corner.

Ten minutes later, Michael Kayode's long throw was flicked on at the near post, with Lewis-Potter beating Odegaard to the ball at the far post to level.

Supercomputer predicts PL winner

According to the Opta supercomputer, Arsenal’s probability of lifting the 2025/26 Premier League title has dropped to 85.8% from 90.14%, while second-placed Manchester City have climbed from 8.15% to 12.07%.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa are each rated below 2%

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that Arsenal still have the advantage over all the teams this season. He said:

"I would prefer to be in the position Arsenal are in than our position.

"If I would be in the position with four points in front of second, with 12 games left, I would not be relaxed. Imagine being four points behind, I am less relaxed.

"If we’d lost at Newcastle, we’d have been eight points behind Liverpool in October. So, ‘if, if’, there are a lot of ‘ifs’ over 10 months in this competition. You can only focus on what you have to do, and try to do that in the best possible way," per Sky Sports.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match against Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium in United Kingdom. Photo by: Rob Newell - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed displeasure over the performance of his team against Brentford.

The Spanish manager explained that the players must be at their best to secure three points against their opponents. He said:

"We have to do our job and come to all these places like the rest of the teams. You have to be at your best every game and have the luck as well you need in games to conquer the three points each week.

"We started the second half really well, the first 20-25 minutes.

"They score the goal and from there we lacked more composure to maintain the goal better, play in the right areas, to instill more discipline," per UK Metro.

Arsenal edge closer to 1st PL title

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal took another significant step toward ending their 22-year Premier League title drought with a commanding 3-0 victory over Sunderland.

Viktor Gyokeres proved to be the hero, scoring both the second-half goal and an empty-net strike in stoppage time.

Source: Legit.ng