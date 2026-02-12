CAF is considering postponing the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations to 2028 due to host readiness concerns

Infrastructure and security issues in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are at the centre of the debate

A delay could lead to the cancellation of the planned 2028 edition and reshape CAF’s competition calendar

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is reportedly weighing up a dramatic decision that could see the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations postponed to 2028.

Doubts over the readiness of the joint hosts Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda have sparked serious internal discussions within CAF’s Executive Committee.

Concerns are mounting over the potential postponement of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), scheduled to be held in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The three East African nations were awarded hosting rights as part of CAF’s push to expand football infrastructure across the continent.

However, concerns are growing about whether they can meet the demands of a 24-team tournament spread across up to 10 cities, Elbotola reports.

CAF executives are expected to debate the issue at a meeting in Dar es Salaam, where the future of both the men’s and women’s tournaments will also be discussed.

If approved, the move would effectively scrap the AFCON edition originally scheduled for 2028, forcing CAF to reshuffle its long-term competition calendar.

Why CAF may postpone AFCON 2027

Sources close to CAF suggest that the main worry is infrastructure.

According to Modern Ghana, stadium readiness, training facilities, transport networks and accommodation are all said to be under scrutiny.

These concerns were amplified by problems experienced during the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), which was also hosted in parts of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Reports of ticketing issues and security lapses around venues raised questions about preparedness for a much larger AFCON tournament.

Another challenge is the international football calendar. With Africa expected to have up to 10 teams at the next FIFA World Cup, CAF is struggling to find space for qualifiers and preparatory matches without overloading players and clubs.

This congestion has strengthened arguments for pushing the tournament back by 12 months.

Despite these issues, CAF President Patrice Motsepe recently insisted that the 2027 AFCON would go ahead as planned, stressing that hosting major competitions should not be limited to countries with already-established infrastructure.

AFCON postponement could impact African football

Any postponement would have ripple effects across African football.

Senegal are the current champions of the Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Senastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

The cancellation of the 2028 AFCON would open the door for CAF to introduce its proposed African Nations League in 2029, a competition designed to replace both AFCON and CHAN as the body’s main revenue generator.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to begin in March.

Morocco is reportedly considering withdrawing as host, prompting South Africa to express readiness to step in. However, CAF has yet to officially confirm any changes, with a final decision expected after the Executive Committee meeting.

For fans and national teams, the prospect of a delayed AFCON raises concerns about planning, qualification schedules and sponsorship agreements.

For the hosts, it would be a blow to national pride and development goals tied to the tournament.

As things stand, CAF has not issued a formal statement on the reported proposal. But with mounting logistical and scheduling pressures, the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations now hangs in the balance.

Women AFCON to suffer postponement

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) have officially written to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the postponement of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The 14th edition of the continental tournament is scheduled to take place from March 17 to April 3, 2026, across three host cities in Morocco. The FRMF notified the African football governing body of their inability to host the continental tournament due to the overloading of the domestic football calendar.

Source: Legit.ng