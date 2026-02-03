The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have received a message from the Morocco Football Federation (FRMF) ahead of the 2026 WAFCON

The 14th edition of the continental tournament is scheduled to take place from March 17 to April 3, 2026

Morocco will be aiming for redemption after losing 3-2 to Nigeria in the final of the 2024 WAFCON

The Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has sent a strong message to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Morocco hosted the 13th edition of the tournament, where Nigeria defeated the host nation 3-2 in the final at the Olympics Stadium in Rabat on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Nigeria's players celebrate with the trophy on the podium after winning the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco in Rabat. Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Atlas Lionesses raced into a two-goal lead in the first half through Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanna Mssoudy, but the Super Falcons mounted a dramatic comeback to claim the title.

Five months later, Morocco also hosted one of the best Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments in recent history. However, the final was overshadowed by chaotic scenes involving both the Moroccan and Senegalese teams.

Incidents ranged from ball boys and officials attempting to distract goalkeepers by taking their towels to Senegal coach Pape Thiaw ordering his players off the pitch, among other disruptions.

In response, the FRMF submitted a formal protest to CAF, calling for decisive sanctions against Senegal, including the stripping of their title.

CAF eventually fined both Morocco and Senegal heavily, but the Teranga Lions were allowed to retain their AFCON crown.

Morocco gives reason for WAFCON postponement

The Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) have officially written to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the postponement of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The 14th edition of the continental tournament is scheduled to take place from March 17 to April 3, 2026, across three host cities in Morocco.

According to BSN, the FRMF notified the African football governing body of their inability to host the continental tournament due to the overloading of the domestic football calendar.

The Moroccan FA claimed that the Botola Pro League have suffered multiple postponements as a result of international tournaments, including the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations, where they finished in second position, the Arab Cup, and the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Moroccan Football Federation wants CAF to postpone the 2026 WAFCON. Photo by: Paul ELLIS / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The FRMF has officially sent a request to the Confederation of African Football to shift the date of the 14th WAFCON due to the scheduling pressure creating logistical and operational challenges.

The African football governing body is yet to respond to the request by the North Africans, but there are claims from some quarters that discussions are ongoing regarding a new timetable for the competition.

Meanwhile, South Africa's sports minister Gayton McKenzie says "no formal decision has been taken to relocate" the 2026 WAFCON away from Morocco after his deputy announced that South Africa would step in and stage the finals, per BBC.

CAF approves change of venue

Legit.ng earlier reported that CAF has approved the Nigeria Football Federation's (NFF) request to change the venue for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Senegal.

The first-leg match, scheduled for Saturday, 7 February 2026, will now be played at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State, instead of the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng