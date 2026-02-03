Morocco has sent message to CAF after the sanctions on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final incidents

CAF sanctioned Morocco and Senegal after the chaotic final on January 18, which Teranga Lions won

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has rejected the sanction and will appeal the punishments given

Morocco has fired a message to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over the sanctions meted out following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal won AFCON 2025 thanks to Pape Gueye's strike in the fourth minute of extra time after a 17-minute disruption during the final on January 18.

CAF sanctions Achraf Hakimi after AFCON 2025 incident. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Pape Thiaw ordered his Teranga Lions’ stars to leave the pitch after referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a penalty to Morocco in the final seconds of the 90 minutes.

Sadio Mane intervened and appealed to his teammates to return to the pitch. Brahim Diaz missed the penalty and Senegal won their second AFCON trophy.

CAF launched an immediate investigation into the matter and referred the case to its Disciplinary Board, which reviewed evidence and meted out sanctions.

CAF suspended Achraf Hakimi for two matches and Ismail Saibari for three matches and handed a $100,000 fine to the PSV star for unsporting behaviour.

The confederation fined Morocco $200,000 for the ballboys’ conduct, $100,000 for its players conduct and $15,000 for use of lasers by the fans.

Senegal received stricter sanctions, including a five-match suspension for Pape Thiaw and a cumulative $615,000 fine for its federation.

Morocco rejects CAF sanctions

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has rejected the sanctions by CAF, issuing an official statement to communicate its disapproval.

“After reviewing the rulings issued by the Disciplinary Committee of the Confederation of African Football, which the Royal Moroccan Football Federation recently received regarding the events that accompanied the match that took place on Sunday, January 18, 2026, between the national team and its Senegalese counterpart, as part of the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, which witnessed the withdrawal of the Senegalese national team players and staff, and the storming of the field by its fans, and the resulting chaos and riots,” the statement reads.

“Given that the sanctions imposed by the Disciplinary Committee are disproportionate to the gravity of these events, as emphasized in the official correspondence sent by the President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to the President of the Confederation of African Football, and in its commitment to upholding all rights guaranteed by law, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation has decided to appeal these rulings.”

Morocco rejects CAF sanctions after AFCON 2025 final. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

CAF has yet to respond to the notice of appeal as a legal battle ensues between the African football governing body and the Moroccan federation.

Senegal reacts to CAF sanctions

Legit.ng reported that Senegal accepted CAF sanctions and notified the confederation that it will not appeal the punishment after the AFCON final.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) also notified CAF that it will bear the financial responsibility for all sanctions, including against Pape Thiaw and Iliman Ndiaye.

Source: Legit.ng