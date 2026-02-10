Eric Chelle reveals a touching conversation with Victor Osimhen that made him emotional during AFCON

Osimhen admitted he was injured and unable to continue for the penalty shootout against Egypt

The Super Eagles still secured bronze after a resilient AFCON campaign in Morocco

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has opened up on an emotional moment involving Victor Osimhen that brought him to tears during Nigeria’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Morocco.

The Malian revealed that a simple but powerful exchange with the Galatasaray star striker, just before the third-place playoff against Egypt, left a lasting mark on him and summed up the spirit of Nigeria’s tournament journey.

Chelle disclosed that ahead of Nigeria’s third-place playoff against Egypt, he had a heart-to-heart conversation with Osimhen, who was clearly struggling with injury.

The coach in an interview with RMC Sport’s After Foot, said he encouraged the 27-year-old striker to push for victory despite his physical condition, thanking him for the sacrifices he had made throughout the tournament.

According to Chelle, Osimhen responded with words that caught him completely off guard.

"I had a discussion with Victor on the field. I told him that we absolutely had to go for that third place. But I could see that he was injured, that things weren't going well at all. So I told him: 'I'm proud of what you've done since I took over this team. If you ever need me, whatever happens in your life, you call me, I'll come.'"

"When I arrived, you were already a great player, I didn't arrive as a great coach.

That single sentence overwhelmed Chelle emotionally. He admitted that he burst into tears immediately after hearing it, finding it difficult to continue with training afterward.

“He looked at me and said: 'Coach, maybe you were a small coach, but now you are a great coach.' At that point, I burst into tears. Honestly, it was hard to go on to training afterwards."

Why Osimhen missed the penalty shootout

Nigeria’s playoff match against Egypt ended goalless after extra time and went to penalties, where the Super Eagles eventually won 4-2 to secure the bronze medal, BBC Sport reports.

However, questions were raised about Osimhen’s absence from the shootout after he was substituted late in extra time.

Chelle explained that the decision was made after Osimhen approached him on the pitch and admitted he was no longer fit to continue.

The Super Eagles striker had been battling a hamstring problem and felt he could not give his best in the shootout.

Paul Onuachu came on in his place and successfully converted Nigeria’s first penalty. Despite misses from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyeamachi, the Super Eagles still held their nerve to defeat Egypt.

Chelle and Osimhen lead Nigeria to bronze

The Super Eagles topped their AFCON group with victories over Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda before cruising past Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16 and beating Algeria 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

Nigeria’s journey was halted in the semifinals by host nation Morocco after a goalless draw that ended in a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat.

Despite that setback, the Super Eagles showed character to bounce back in the third-place match and claim bronze.

Osimhen played a crucial role throughout the tournament, scoring four goals and registering two assists in six matches, despite carrying an injury.

His efforts earned him a place in CAF’s Team of the Tournament and further cemented his importance to the Super Eagles.

