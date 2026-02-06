A Nigerian man has sparked an interesting discussion on X after sharing his recent experience with his former girlfriend

In a now-viral tweet shared via his official account, he shared details of an intriguing conversation they had at night

While sharing the experience, the man admitted to being puzzled by her actions, suspecting that she might be up to something

A Nigerian man has expressed his astonishment online following a recent encounter with his former girlfriend.

The man reached out to his followers on X to share the bizarre conversation they had late at night.

Man shares details of conversation with ex

Identified as @fwzishere on X, the man disclosed that his ex-partner had called him at 1:07 am, simply to inform him that she was going to bed.

According to him, they had parted ways in December 2024, leaving him wondering what could be behind her unusual behaviour.

The man expressed confusion over the phone call, admitting that he was unsure what her intentions were.

He seemed perplexed by her actions, and his tweet sparked a range of reactions from his followers.

In his words:

"So my ex called me last night around 1:07AM, she said "hello festus, i just want to tell you that i am going to bed" we broke up dec 2024. Omo i don't understand the game she's trying to play o."

Reactions as man shares conversation with ex

Some Nigerians took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many speculating about the ex-girl's motives.

Izzy said:

"Forget your ex first Why you go dey hear festus?"

Samuel Ybelly wrote:

"Nothing dey outside again. She wan see if she fit renew."

Niggardly said:

"Nigerians are stingy with engagement, today ill engage with myself until I reach 1k comments in 3 hours. I wanna feel what its like to have 1k comments."

Young GNF said:

"Na tactics run ooo."

Ricky reacted:

"Festus? how old are you? 73?"

Taylor said:

"I’ve gone back to an ex twice coz it was familiar but I learnt an ex is a ex for a reason and I’m not afraid to open up and make new connections now I think some people that are in new relationships and can’t get over their ex need to do more healing coz you end up hurting that other person that genuinely wants a connection just do the inner work."

Alison In Chains said:

"NEVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EEEEEEEVVVVVVEEEEEEERRRRRRRRRRRRRRR BREAK NO CONTACT! EVER!"

Artmicasa said:

"People who never cared abt u will never miss u, they just miss feeling powerful, the freedom of raging, manipulating & dumping their problems on u."

Man shares chat with girl who dumped him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man recounted how his relationship crashed two months after his ex-girlfriend relocated to the United Kingdom.

According to him, he sold his car and sponsored his then girlfriend only for her to dump him weeks after she arrived in the UK.

