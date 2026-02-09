Arsenal and Manchester United are separated by six points on the Premier League table after 25 matches

Arsenal beat Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium, while City beat Liverpool at Anfield on matchday 25

The next five matches are crucial in the title race for both teams, as the Gunners hope to win the title

Manchester City and Arsenal remain in the title race after 25 matches in the 2025/26 Premier League season as the league enters the decisive stage.

Arsenal defeated Sunderland 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium to extend their lead to nine points, but Manchester City cut the deficit to six points with a 2-1 win over Liverpool.

Arsenal faces a tricky run of fixtures in the Premier League title race. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City’s win over Liverpool sent a statement to Arsenal as the Premier League title race heats up in a decisive stage of the season.

There are 13 matches left in the season, and the next five matches will be crucial as pressure builds on both teams in their third title race in four years.

Legit.ng looks at both teams’ next five league matches.

Arsenal and Manchester City’s next five matches

Arsenal’s next five matches

Arsenal is hoping to win the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, having failed to win the title despite being in the race in the past four seasons.

The Gunner currently leads the table with 56 points and will face a London derby against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium next. Arsenal won the first leg 2-0 on December 3, 2025.

The next four league matches after Brentford are Wolves, and Tottenham away, followed by Chelsea at home and an away trip to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton and Hove Albion.

Arsenal struggled to beat the relegation-threatened Wolves 2-1 in the first leg, and easily dispatched Tottenham 4-1 in the first leg thanks to Eberechi Eze’s hat-trick.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Gunners held 10-man Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge and beat Brighton 2-1 in their first leg encounter in the first half of the season.

Premier League table after 25 matches.

Mikel Arteta’s side won four and drew one of their next five league games in the reverse fixtures, and beat Chelsea, their biggest obstacle, twice in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Manchester City’s next five matches

Manchester City has Fulham at the Etihad Stadium next. The Citizens defeated the Londoners 5-4 in a dramatic match at Craven Cottage in December, as noted by ESPN.

Newcastle at home, Leeds United away, Nottingham Forest at home and West Ham United away are the next four matches for City after Fulham.

Pep Guardiola faces decisive matches in the Premier League title race. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

Newcastle defeated Manchester City 2-1 in the reverse fixture, while City beat Leeds 3-2 in the first leg, beat Nottingham 2-1 and West Ham 3-0.

Pep Guardiola’s side won four and lost one of their next five matches in the reverse fixture. If the results repeat themselves, Arsenal would be seven points clear in March.

