Opta's supercomputer has predicted the 2025/26 Premier League winner after matchday 25

Arsenal extended its lead at the top of the table to nine points after beating Sunderland on Saturday

Manchester City cut the deficit to six points after a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Liverpool at Anfield

Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the 2025/26 Premier League champion after matchday 25 was concluded on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

Arsenal temporarily extended their lead at the top of the table to nine points after beating Sunderland 3-0 on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

Pep Guardiola during Manchester City's 2-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

Erling Haaland helped Pep Guardiola's Manchester City reduce it to six points after beating Liverpool 2-1 in a dramatic match at Anfield on Sunday.

Aston Villa retained its third spot, but its 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth allowed Chelsea and Manchester United to close the gap on its position.

Manchester United won its fourth consecutive match under Michael Carrick with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur to remain 4th on the table, while Cole Palmer’s hat-trick helped Chelsea beat Wolves 3-1.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer backed Arsenal to win the title this season for the first time in 22 years with 13 matches left.

The supercomputer gives Mikel Arteta’s side a 90.14% chance of winning the title, down from a 91.4% chance after the matchday 24 win over Leeds United.

Manchester City’s chances unsurprisingly moved up from a 5.71% chance after matchday 24 to 8.15% after their statement victory over Liverpool.

Aston Villa’s 2.65% chance dropped to 1.56%, while Chelsea improved slightly from 0.11 to 0.13%, and United dropped from 0.05% to 0.02% despite their win.

Liverpool can no longer statistically defend their title, joining the other 14 teams with zero chance of winning the title with about one-third of the season left.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are 100% guaranteed to be relegated and can no longer finish above Arsenal on the table, even if they have a late-season surge.

Leeds United’s impressive run has seen them climb out of the relegation zone, with their chances dropping to about 6% as they remain 11 points away from the mythical 40-point safety.

Premier League fans pick Manchester United over Arsenal as likely title winner. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Premier League ran a fan poll on who would win the title, and as of the time of this report, Manchester United was surprisingly leading with 42% of the votes.

League leaders Arsenal had 39% of the votes, Manchester City had 15%, Aston Villa had 1%, while the other teams combined had the remaining 3%.

12 points separate Arsenal and Manchester United on the table, and the Red Devils will need a perfect record in the remaining matches to catch the Gunners.

