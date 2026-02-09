A Nigerian coach has passed away following a brief illness in Ilorin, Kwara State on Sunday, February 8

A former Gidado Football Academy manager has been pronounced dead following a brief illness on Sunday, February 8.

The former Kwara United feeder has been buried according to Islamic rites in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The football community is mourning the passing away of former Kwara United player, Baale Amosa.

Kwara All Stars confirms the death of Amosa

Kwara State All Stars has confirmed the death of former Kwara United player, Baale Amosa, popularly known as Baba Kurani.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Kwara All Secretary, Niyi Adeyemi Ogunlana, revealed that Amosa featured in a friendly match at the George Innin Stadium in Ilorin on Saturday, February 7

Ogunlana said the former Kwara Bomber star complained about a burning sensation around his neck and was rushed to the hospital for a medical check-up before passing away 30 minutes later on Sunday, February 8.

Kwara Sports Commission, others mourn Amosa

The Executive Chairman of Kwara State Sports Commission, Bolakale Mogaji said Baale Amosa will be missed in the football fraternity.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Mogaji said the former Kwara United player will be remembered for his contributions as a player and coach. He said:

"Just yesterday at 5pm Bale Amasa, aka Babankurani and I were together at the rainbow of Rasidi Yekini throwing banter, he even played football, alas we woke up to hear of demise.

"He will be remembered for his contribution to football. May Allah be pleased with him and rest his soul."

The former psychologist of Kwara United, Gbenga Akinola wrote:

"Pathetic news! But what can we do since death is inevitable? But to thank God for his life, pray for the forgiveness his shortcomings, grant him eternal repose and bless whatever he left behind.

"My condolences to the families of the late Coach Baale Amosa, alias Baba Qurani. Yes, he'll be remembered for his tactical prowess, planning, and love for football. Rest in peace, Coach.

"May his contributions to football as a player and coach be his legacy. His cheerful inclination to make jokes, jest, or engage in witty banter made us close. I'll surely miss him."

Kwara All Stars confirms the death of former Gidado Football Academy manager, Baale Amosa.

Former Commissioner for Sports, Kwara State, Hameed Adio (OLY) added:

"Wow, in the late Baale Amasa,we have just lost a very talented, skillful and prolific goal scorer who during his active playing days with Kwara Bombers showcased a rare quality and talent of a speed star.

"May God widen his grave, forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal peaceful rest."

Baale Amosa was not just a footballer but a role model within and beyond the pitch, earning admiration for his humility, sportsmanship, and dedication to his faith and community, according to Royal News.

His contributions to the development of football in Kwara State remain deeply cherished, with former colleagues and fans recalling his influence as both a player and a leader, per The Nation.

