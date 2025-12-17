FIFA has sanctioned Malaysia for presenting fake documents for foreign-born stars to switch allegiance

Malaysia also forfeited the three matches in which those seven players participated and scored in 2025

This comes amid Nigeria's case against DR Congo for fielding ineligible players in the World Cup playoff

FIFA has sanctioned Malaysia heavily for presenting forged documents for foreign-born players, who featured for the Asian country in 2025.

The world football governing body has been cracking down on fraudulent attempts by countries to nationalise players of foreign nationalities.

FIFA sanctions Malaysia for fielding ineligible players. Photo by Peerapon Boonyakiat.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA has punished several countries for fielding ineligible players, either by forged documents, suspensions and other reasons that invalidate the players for the matches they played.

Emilio Nsue’s national switch from Spain to Equatorial Guinea was approved in 2025, 12 years after his debut in 2013, and the National Thunder were sanctioned for the World Cup qualifier matches he played before that time.

Nsue’s case raised a lot of questions as the striker won the Golden Boot at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, with fans asking why FIFA and CAF allowed him to play for that long.

FIFA also sanctioned South Africa for fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho, despite being suspended for yellow cards accumulation.

FIFA sanctions Malaysia

According to The Athletic, FIFA has hit Malaysia with a hefty fine and ruled three of their matches in 2025 forfeited over cases of ineligible players.

Their 2-1 win over Singapore, 1-0 win over Palestine and the 1-1 draw against Cape Verde, all of which were played in May 2025, have been ruled as 3-0 wins for their opponents, after the involvement of the ineligible players.

FIFA deemed seven Malaysian players ineligible over forged documents for their national switch, and suspended them from football and all football-related activities for 12 months.

The seven players are Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Jon Irazabal Iraurgui, Facundo Tomas Garces, Rodrigo Julian Holgado, Imanol Javier Machuca, Joao Vitor Brandao Figueiredo, and Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano.

According to TRT World, FIFA also sanctioned the Football Association of Malaysia a total of $451,793 after their appeal was rejected.

Malaysia forfeits win over Singapore for fielding ineligible players. Photo by Mohd Rasfan/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The heavy crackdown on the Asian country comes amid Nigeria’s petition to FIFA to disqualify the Democratic Republic of Congo from the intercontinental playoffs.

Nigeria alleged that DR Congo fielded ineligible players against the Super Eagles in the final of the African playoffs, citing a technicality from the country's constitution.

The Congolese constitution prohibits dual nationality, but some of their players who recently switched their international allegiance, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, did not renounce their European citizenship.

The Nigeria Football Federation argues that FIFA was misled into approving the nationality switch of those players and thus should reverse the decision.

DR Congo defends ineligible players

Legit.ng reported that DR Congo defended its players, claiming that they were issued national switch clearance by FIFA amid Nigeria’s petition.

The country's Football Association shared details from FIFA, which approved the players, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, to switch their international allegiances.

Source: Legit.ng