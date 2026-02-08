FIFA is expected to rule on Nigeria’s petition against DR Congo over alleged ineligible players

The NFF claims the result of the play-off defeat should be overturned, while DR Congo insists all its players were cleared

Alex Iwobi says the Super Eagles still believe World Cup qualification is possible despite the uncertainty

The Super Eagles are waiting on a crucial decision from FIFA that could revive their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Top Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officials say a verdict on Nigeria’s petition against DR Congo is expected this February, following weeks of review by world football’s governing body.

The Super Eagles could get a second chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup if FIFA gives a positive verdict on the NFF's petition. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sports, Nigeria filed the petition after losing 4-3 on penalties to DR Congo in the World Cup play-off final in Rabat, Morocco, after a 1-1 draw in extra time.

The NFF alleges that DR Congo fielded several ineligible players in the match and has asked FIFA to throw the Leopards out of the qualifiers.

DR Congo, however, has rejected the claims, insisting all players were cleared by FIFA before the game and that the result should stand.

As of late January, FIFA was still studying the complaint, leaving Nigeria’s route to the tournament unresolved.

Nigeria hopeful of World Cup ticket

The defeat in Rabat appeared to end Nigeria’s World Cup campaign and condemned the Super Eagles to what would be a second straight absence from football’s biggest stage.

Nigeria still hopes to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

DR Congo moved on to the intercontinental playoffs, where they are scheduled to face the winner of the Jamaica vs New Caledonia tie in Mexico this March.

But the NFF’s petition reopened the story. Officials remain optimistic that FIFA will rule in Nigeria’s favour, arguing that regulations were breached in the decisive match.

Supporters have clung to reports of “positive vibes” surrounding the case, even as FIFA has stayed silent on a timeline for its decision.

Iwobi gives opinion on Nigeria’s chances

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has admitted the situation has been emotionally draining for the squad, but insists belief remains.

Speaking on SuperSport Football, the 29-year-old said the team is still holding on to the possibility of reaching the World Cup.

“I mean, we’re still waiting; hopefully, we can go to the World Cup. But it’s a tough one because winning AFCON is a great legacy and a memorable moment. At the same time, a lot of players haven’t been to the World Cup. They want to experience it, so I can’t be selfish.”

Why the FIFA verdict matters

Nigerian journalist based in the UK, Samuel Omaenikun, in a chat with Legit.ng, believes FIFA’s decision will have long-lasting consequences for Nigerian football.

“This ruling is not just about one match or one opponent,” Omaenikun said.

“It will shape how Nigeria’s qualification campaign is remembered. If FIFA upholds the petition, it restores belief in the system and gives the Super Eagles another chance at the biggest stage. If not, it confirms a painful exit that will take years to forget.”

Omaenikun added that the uncertainty has already taken a toll on players.

“The silence from FIFA has created an emotional limbo. Supporters do not know whether to grieve or prepare for another playoff.

“For the players, it is even harder because careers are short. Every missed World Cup matters. That is why this verdict carries so much weight for the country.”

NFF shares update on DR Congo petition

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have shared a major update on the official petition submitted to FIFA over the alleged fielding of six ineligible players by DR Congo during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff in Morocco.

The three-time AFCON winner fell to the Leopards 4-3 on penalties at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat last November 2025 to miss their second consecutive World Cup appearance.

