Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Daniel Amokachi are set to reunite for an Africa legend match

The trio dominated the men's senior national team, winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and Olympic gold medal

Nwankwo Kanu was instrumental in Nigeria winning gold at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, following his comeback goals against Brazil

Former Nigerian internationals Kanu Nwankwo, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, and Daniel Amokachi are set to feature in an Africa legend match.

The trio became household names across Africa and Europe due to their outstanding performances during their playing careers.

Kanu rose to prominence after his heroics at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games, where he inspired Nigeria to a famous 4-3 semifinal victory over Brazil.

Former Super Eagles captain Nwakwo Kanu will lead other players like Austin Okocha and Daniel Amokachi to play in an African legend match. Photo by: Laurence Griffiths.

Unfortunately, the former Inter Milan star failed to win an AFCON title during his playing days, per BBC.

The duo of Okocha and Amokachi won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 1994, missing the 1996 edition in South Africa due to political reasons.

Kanu explains rational behind the match

Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu said the African legend friendly is aimed at promoting African culture and empowering the local communities.

The former Inter Milan star said the match will also be an avenue to encourage younger players aspiring to become footballers.

The chairman of Enyimba Football Club said the program would enable the ex-internationals to give back to society. He said:

"The football event is going to take place in Nigeria, and legends from across Africa will be there. They are going to do what we normally know how to do. Everybody will enjoy it.

“The reason why we are involved in this project is that we want to promote the culture of Africa. At the same time, empower the grassroots.

“So, myself Jay Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi and others will participate in the match.”

The African Legends match will take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Package A, in Abuja on March 28.

Samuel Eto'o and Eyong Enoh during the 2010 FIFA World Cup match between Cameroon and Denmark at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane/Pretoria, South Africa. Photo by: Jamie Squire - FIFA/FIFA.

Nigeria and Cameroon are same - Enoh

Former Cameroon international Eyong Enoh said the African legend match will further unite Nigeria and the Central Africa country.

The former Standard Liege star said society stands to benefit more from the gathering of the legends in football.

Enoh added that divisions between Sub-Saharan African countries were created by the colonial masters. He said:

“You need initiatives to drive it. Just like we know, we have a lot of projects, we have a lot of promises, but the actions to drive that is a big deal.

"I don’t see myself just as a Cameroonian. I see myself as an African," according to Punch.

