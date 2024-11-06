Kanu Nwankwo has encouraged the Nigeria Football Federation to appoint Augustine Eguavoen as the permanent Super Eagles coach

The Super Eagles have been without a permanent coach since Finidi George was fired in June due to a dismal run of results

Eguavoen is on the verge of sealing Nigeria’s 2025 AFCON ticket after guiding the Super Eagles to the top of their qualifying group

Kanu Nwankwo is unhappy with the current coaching situation in the Super Eagles and has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to appoint Augustine Eguavoen permanently on the role.

Eguavoen was drafted in on an interim capacity after the NFF sacked Finidi George in June following an abysmal start to his reign as head coach in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

According to Score Nigeria, the football body is still pushing to hire a foreign manager for the Super Eagles irrespective of the good job being done by Eguavoen.

The former Super Eagles defender, who also serves as the NFF Technical Director, is on the verge of qualifying Nigeria for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Eguavoen is yet to lose a game since he took the job, leading the Super Eagles to the top of Group D in the AFCON qualifiers with 10 points, four above the second-placed team Benin.

Kanu urges NFF to appoint Eguavoen

Meanwhile, former Arsenal forward Kanu believes Eguavoen has done enough to earn the Super Eagles job on a permanent basis as he encouraged the NFF not to delay his appointment, Soccernet reports.

“What are they waiting for? Are we waiting for him to lose two matches before we say he should go? This is overdue; they have to act.

“They brought someone in, he’s doing well, winning matches—what else are you looking for When coaches are doing well, you keep them.

“If they’re still looking for the ‘right one,’ when is that going to come. We don’t have time, qualifications here and there.”

Eguavoen recently called up 24 players including Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi to the Super Eagles camp for Nigeria’s final AFCON qualifiers matches against Benin and Rwanda.

Eguavoen makes change to squad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eguavoen was forced to make a late adjustment to his squad list for the upcoming AFCON qualification fixtures.

Defender Semi Ajayi is set for an extended absence due to a knee injury sustained during the clash against Cardiff City, forcing the Super Eagles coach to look for other options.

