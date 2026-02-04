Ademola Lookman moved to Atletico Madrid in the biggest Nigerian move of the winter transfer window

Lookman had attempted to leave Atalanta over three transfer windows, but the Bergamo-based club held on

The 2024 African Footballer of the Year is one of the seven Super Eagles players who joined new clubs in January

The 2025/26 winter transfer window closed across the European football market, and clubs, in their usual fashion, rushed to complete deals on the deadline day

Seven Super Eagles stars moved to new clubs during the January transfer, including Ademola Lookman’s move to Atletico Madrid after three-and-half-a-years at Atalanta.

Ademola Lookman joins Atletico Madrid from Atalanta. Photo by Daniel Agyeman.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng looks at other Super Eagles stars who moved in January.

Super Eagles stars who moved in January

1. Ademola Lookman

Lookman had attempted to leave Atalanta three times in the previous windows but was unsuccessful. He was finally let off the hook in Bergamo and moved to the Spanish La Liga.

He joined Atletico Madrid on a four-and-half-a-year contract to remain competitive in a top-five European league and will wear the number 22 jersey.

2. Sadiq Umar

Umar spent last season on loan at Valencia from Real Sociedad, but both clubs failed to reach an agreement for a permanent transfer. He joined Valencia permanently on January 8, after both clubs agreed on his transfer.

3. Frank Onyeka

The Tank made a questionable move by joining Chelsea legend Frank Lampard at EFL Championship side Coventry City after becoming a fringe player at Premier League side Brentford.

“I’m very happy to be here. I’m a strong midfielder, I’m a winner, and I always want to fight for my teammates,” he told CCFC after joining the club.

4. Joe Aribo

Aribo moved across EFL Championship clubs during the January transfer window. He left Southampton and joined Leicester City on loan after only seven matches in the first half of the season at the St Mary's Stadium.

5. Tochukwu Nnadi

Super Eagles newbie Nnadi was surprisingly named in Eric Chelle's AFCON 2025 squad. The exposure has brought him good tidings. He moved from Belgian club Zulte Waregem and joined French giants Olympique Marseille.

Terem Moffi leaves OGC Nice after the fans assaulted him. Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey.

Source: Getty Images

6. Terem Moffi

Moffi left OGC Nice to join FC Porto on loan with an option to buy, teaming up with Zaidu Sanusi in Portugal. Nice fans assaulted Moffi during a training ground riot, an injury which cost him his place at AFCON 2025.

7. Salim Fago

Fago was one of the debutants Eric Chelle invited to the AFCON 2025 squad. The Lagos-born forward secured a big move from Istra 1961 to join Czech Republic giants Viktoria Plzen after the tournament in Morocco.

Lookman's message to Atalanta fans

Source: Legit.ng