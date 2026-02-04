Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has sent an important message to Nigerian international Ademola Lookman

The Super Eagles winger completed his move from Italian side Atalanta to Los Rojiblancos on Monday, February 2

Lookoman guided Nigeria to win bronze at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Egypt in the third-place match last January

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has sent a bold message to Ademola Lookman following the Nigerian international’s permanent move to the Spanish club.

The Rojiblancos reached a verbal agreement with Atalanta, agreeing to pay €35 million upfront plus €5 million in performance-related add-ons.

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman joins Atletico Madrid after rejecting a lucrative offer from Fenerbahce. Photo by: Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press.

The Super Eagles winger completed the switch after an impressive showing at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco earlier this year.

Lookman scored three goals and provided four assists at the 35th edition of the continental tournament, helping Nigeria secure a third-place finish after defeating Egypt 4-2 on penalties, per Sofa Score.

The 28-year-old also enjoyed a highly successful three-and-a-half-year spell with Atalanta in Serie A.

The former England U21 international played a key role in La Dea’s historic 2023/24 UEFA Europa League triumph, famously scoring a hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite the challenges he faced during his final season at the Italian club, Lookman penned a lengthy farewell message to Atalanta supporters. He said:

“To the Atalanta family, after nearly four years, the time has come for me to say goodbye.

"From the moment I arrived in Bergamo, you welcomed me like one of your own and pushed me to be the best version of myself."

Ademola Lookman guided Atalanta to a third-place finish in the 2024/25 Serie A season, scoring 15 league goals and adding five more in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone believes Ademola Lookman is bringing his wealth of experience into the Spanish team. Photo by: Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press and Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press.

Lookman is blending - Simeone

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has expressed confidence in Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman’s ability to bring his wealth of experience to the squad.

The Argentine tactician explained that Lookman has settled in well and has already shown signs of forming strong partnerships with his new teammates.

The two-time La Liga winner added that the signing of the 2024 CAF Player of the Year is aimed at strengthening the team with quality and experience. He said via Foto Mob:

"He joined the group very quickly, and you could immediately notice his physical strength, his speed, his ability to change the play, and his power in the final third.

"We hope he can help us in the way he believes he can, and in the way we expect. And obviously, that important partnerships are formed for the good of the team, because that’s what it’s about: bringing good players together."

Lookman hesitates on Atletico move

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman is reportedly taking his time before making a decision on a potential transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Despite interest from the Spanish giants, the 28-year-old is not fully convinced by the project and financial terms presented to him, leaving the door open for other clubs to step in.

