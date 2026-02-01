Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on Bukayo Saka following his late withdrawal from the squad against Leeds United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Bukayo Saka after the England international limped off during the warm-up ahead of their Premier League clash against Leeds United.

Saka was initially named in the starting XI for the match at Elland Road on Saturday, January 31, as the Gunners looked to end a three-game winless run.

The North London side were coming off a shock 3-2 defeat to Manchester United last weekend, with Matheus Cunha scoring in the 87th minute to hand Arsenal their first home loss since March 2025.

Mikel Arteta replaces Bukayo Saka with Noni Madueke before the match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Elland Road.

Arteta speaks on Saka’s injury status

Arteta had planned for Saka to lead the attack alongside Viktor Gyökeres and Leandro Trossard against a Leeds side that had lost just once in their last 11 matches.

However, the 24-year-old picked up a muscle issue during the pre-match warm-up, forcing Arteta into a late change to his lineup.

The Spanish coach opted for former Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, with Saka ultimately ruled out of the matchday squad.

Speaking after the win, Arteta explained what transpired during the warm-up and why the late substitution was necessary. The former Manchester City assistant coach said:

"In the warm-up, he had a little niggle, he wasn't comfortable starting the game, so immediately we made a decision to make that change and bring Noni in. And he was ready, because you cannot do that in two minutes.

"The way he prepared, the way he's waiting for opportunity, I think it paid off today because he really impacted the team."

He explained that Madueke was in the right mindset and praised the winger for executing the game plan effectively. Arteta said:

"That's only possible if those players are with the right mindset. We talked before the game that it's going to be a long game, we're going to have to navigate through different moments.

"We're going to need everybody fulfilling their role that they have on the day, and I think the players executed that incredibly well," he said via Arsenal's website.

Arsenal sit comfortably on the EPL log

The Gunners are topping the English Premier League with seven points above Manchester City.

Arsenal took the lead in the 27th minute through Martín Zubimendi as Noni Madueke provided his first assist of the season.

Viktor Gyokeres scores his first Premier League goal against Leeds United at Elland Road.

In the 38th minute, Karl Darlow scored an own goal following a corner from Madueke which caused chaos in the box.

Former Sporting Lisbon forward, Viktor Gyokeres ended his long wait for a league goal with 21 minutes remaining, capping a much-improved performance with a neat finish from Gabriel Martinelli’s cross.

Gabriel Jesus, off the bench to replace the Swede, added a fourth with four minutes to the end of the match, per UK Metro.

Guardiola speaks on Arsenal PL title chances

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has openly praised Arsenal’s outstanding form this season, describing Mikel Arteta’s side as “the best team right now in the world.”

Guardiola singled out the Gunners’ balance between defensive solidity and attacking sharpness as a key factor in their success.

