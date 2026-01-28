Eric Chelle is set to rebuild the Super Eagles squad after winning AFCON bronze for Nigeria in Morocco

Zaidu, Ejuke, and Awaziem are among the players likely to be dropped ahead of upcoming fixtures

Nigeria has started preparations for the 2027 AFCON and the next World Cup qualifiers

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is already reshaping his squad after Nigeria’s bronze medal finish at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

While key men like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Calvin Bassey remain central to his plans, a handful of players failed to convince him at the tournament.

Chelle, who has vowed to continue as Nigeria's coach, has made it clear he wants stronger competition in every position ahead of the AFCON qualifiers in March.

That means some familiar faces are likely to be left out of the Super Eagles squad for upcoming games this year as he builds the next phase of his project with the national team.

5 players Chelle might axe from Super Eagles

Here are five players who appear set to drop out of his immediate plans.

1. Zaidu Sanusi

Zaidu Sanusi’s position looks the most uncertain.

The FC Porto defender, who played just two matches for Nigeria at AFCON 2025 per Fotmob, lost his starting role to Bruno Onyemaechi during the tournament and never won it back, not even in the third-place match.

With Ola Aina also capable of playing at left-back, Chelle now has alternatives he seems to trust more.

2. Chidozie Awaziem

Chidozie Awaziem is another defender facing an uphill task.

The France-based defender has been a dependable squad player since 2018, but his role has steadily declined.

Igho Ogbu was preferred ahead of him in the playoff against Egypt, a clear signal that the pecking order has changed.

At this stage, Awaziem looks like a player being quietly phased out rather than one being rebuilt around.

3. Chidera Ejuke

Chidera Ejuke went into the tournament with high expectations but could not make a significant impact for Nigeria.

Chelle believed the Sevilla winger, who has 13 senior appearances for Nigeria per Transfermarkt, could bring directness and creativity from wide areas. Instead, his outing against Tunisia exposed his struggles with defensive duties.

After that match, Ejuke barely featured again for the Super Eagles until a late substitute appearance in the bronze medal game versus Egypt.

4. Ebenezer Akinsanmiro

Ebenezer Akinsamiro’s situation is slightly different.

The Italy-based youngster was tipped as a possible challenger to Alex Iwobi in midfield and even described as Chelle’s “joker” before the tournament.

A poor friendly showing against Egypt before AFCON did him no favours, and he did not play a single minute in Morocco.

Rather than a permanent exclusion, Akinsamiro’s omission looks more like a pause. The idea seems to be giving him time to mature at club level before another chance with the national team.

5. Usman Mohammed

Usman Mohammed’s case stands apart.

His inclusion in the Super Eagles AFCON squad raised eyebrows from the start, and he never made a matchday list throughout the tournament.

At 31, and with younger options pushing through, his chances of returning look slim.

Chelle’s selection choices during AFCON suggested he sees the future in players who can grow with the team over the next cycle rather than short-term fixes.

