Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick has expressed serious concern over the ongoing salary crisis affecting the Super Eagles.

Pinnick warned that unpaid salaries for national team coaches have become a recurring problem, citing the absence of a stable and well-defined payment structure.

Amaju Pinnick proffers solutions to the NFF on how to curb salary issues rocking the national teams, including the Super Eagles.

Nigeria’s football scene has long struggled with delayed payments.

Previous Super Eagles coaches, including notable Nigerian legends and former foreign coaches, have publicly complained about outstanding wages.

More recently, Business Day reported that Eric Chelle, the current head coach, was owed several months of salary ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Players and youth teams also affected

The salary problem does not only affect coaches, as Pinnick highlighted that players, especially in the senior national team, are also impacted by delayed wages and unpaid bonuses.

The issue came to a head during AFCON 2025, when Super Eagles players staged a protest over unpaid bonuses.

The Super Eagles threatened to boycott the 2025 AFCON before their Round of 16 match due to unpaid bonuses.

The Flying Eagles, Golden Eaglets, and the women’s national teams have also experienced similar challenges.

According to Pinnick, the inconsistency in payment responsibility, alternating between the federal government and the NFF, has made delays inevitable.

“It has become almost a norm that coaches are owed. Today, the government wants to pay, tomorrow the NFF wants to pay. Until there is a stable arrangement, this will continue, Pinnich told Brila.

“The problem spreads across all levels. When there is no clarity on who is responsible, it affects everyone involved, from coaches to players. It demoralises the teams and can impact performance on the field.”

Pinnick offers long-term solution to NFF

To end recurring payment issues, Pinnick proposed a clear, long-term solution: that the federal government should take full responsibility for paying national team coaches and include their salaries in the national budget.

“This is how countries like Ghana and Morocco manage their national teams,” Pinnick explained.

“Put it in the budget, be serious about it, and plan ahead for one or two years. It’s not too much for the government, and it will solve the problem once and for all.”

By formalising payment responsibilities, Pinnick believes the NFF and the government can prevent future disputes and ensure that both coaches and players are paid promptly.

The former NFF boss stressed that addressing the issue is not just about finances, but also about building professionalism and stability within Nigerian football.

