Senegalese captain Kalidou Koulibaly has been hit by a personal tragedy eight days after the 2025 AFCON

The Al-Hilal defender missed the final against the Atlas Lions but played a crucial role during the tournament

Tributes have poured in from fans to the former Chelsea defender following the devastating news

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly is facing a painful personal loss just days after lifting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy in Morocco.

The Teranga Lions skipper lost his father eight days after guiding the West African nation to their second continental title in five years.

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly mourns his father eight days after lifting the 2025 AFCON trophy. Photo by: @centregoals (X) and Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Senegal sends message to Koulibaly

The Senegal Football Federation (SFF) has confirmed the passing of Kalidou Koulibaly’s father in France on January 26.

In a post shared on X, the federation described his death as a huge loss to the football community in the West African nation. The statement read:

"Obituary | Passing of the father of Kalidou Koulibaly, Captain of the Lions of Senegal, which occurred this Monday, January 26, 2026, in France.

"The FSF extends its most heartfelt condolences to his family and to the entire Senegalese football community.

"May his soul rest in peace." 🕊️

Tributes have started pouring in from football fans across the world. The well-wishers shared their prayers and support. Legit.ng compiled reactions from X.

@ChrisBe27736346 said:

"May ALLAH have mercy on him, amen, and bring patience to the family, inshallah.

@sene091992 wrote:

"May Allah grant him His mercy and welcome him into Paradise.

"Our sincere condolences to Koulibaly and his family."

@Afroptimus added:

"Inna lillahi wa Inna illaihi raji'un, may Allah grant him His mercy and welcome him into paradise. Our sincere condolences to Captain Koulibaly, all the Senegalese people share in his grief."

@dyanaseck said:

"It’s sad! Truly Rest in peace to his soul and Sincere condolences to Kalidou Koulibaly and his family."🌿🙏🫶🇸🇳🌿🦁

@DaoudaB37983141 wrote:

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. May Allah grant him His mercy and welcome him into Paradise. Our sincere condolences to Captain Koulibaly, to the entire national team, and to the Senegalese people."

Kalidou Koulibaly leads Senegal to win their second AFCON title in five years after beating Morocco in the final. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP.

Koulibaly during the 2025 AFCON

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly featured in five matches at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

According to beIN SPORTS, the 34-year-old received a straight red card in the Teranga Lions’ third group-stage match against Benin Republic, forcing him to miss the Round of 16 clash against Sudan.

The former Chelsea defender returned for the quarter-final against Mali, where he was shown a yellow card in the 90+3rd minute.

However, a costly foul in the 17th minute of the semi-final against Egypt earned him another booking, ruling him out of the final against hosts Morocco, per Sofa Score.

Despite missing the final, Koulibaly later stood on the podium alongside Sadio Mane and Idrissa Gueye to lift the trophy as Senegal claimed their second continental title in five years.

Why Mane won AFCON 2025 MVP

Legit.ng reported that CAF had explained why Sadio Mane was named AFCON 2025 Player of the Tournament ahead of Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman.

The Teranga Lions’ captain was rewarded for his leadership in restoring calmness to the final after his team and coach stormed off the pitch in protest.

