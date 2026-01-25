La Liga has showered praises on Super Eagles forward Adams for his tribute to DR Congo’s Patrice Lumumba

Akor Adams scored the winning goal for Sevilla against Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga match

The Super Eagles forward has now netted six goals in La Liga this 2025/26 season

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has once again drawn attention for his unique goal celebrations, this time in Spain’s La Liga.

Following his continued homage to Congolese independence hero Patrice Lumumba, the league itself has publicly celebrated the Nigerian international for his gesture of solidarity and respect.

Akor Adams scores his third goal in two games, handing Sevilla the win against Athletic Bilbao. Photo by Europa Press Sport

Source: Getty Images

Akor Adams first caught attention at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations when he scored Nigeria’s second goal against Algeria in the quarter-finals.

After the goal, Adams struck a pose inspired by a Congolese fan known as “Lumumba Vea,” who had been mocked by an Algerian player.

The gesture paid homage to Patrice Lumumba, the Pan-African icon and first Prime Minister of DR Congo, and earned Adams widespread praise for standing in solidarity with the fan.

Continuing this tradition in Spain, Adams replicated the same tribute during Sevilla’s recent comeback victory against Athletic Club, Tribal Football reports.

Coming from the bench, the 25-year-old scored the decisive goal to secure a 2-1 win, as seen on LiveScore, extending his remarkable streak of scoring after returning from AFCON 2025, where he helped Nigeria claim a bronze medal.

La Liga celebrates Nigerian star Akor Adams

Following the win against Athletic Bilbao, La Liga posted on Instagram, highlighting Akor Adams’ performance and his goal celebration.

Akor Adams hit the Patrice Lumumba celebration after his goal vs Athletic Bilbao. Photo by Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

The league shared footage of the decisive strike and the subsequent tribute, marking Adams as a figure of inspiration both on and off the pitch.

This recognition also emphasises the broader impact of Adams’ gesture, showcasing how football can be a platform for solidarity and social awareness.

Akor Adams’ rising influence in La Liga

On the pitch, Adams has been in outstanding form since returning from the AFCON.

The 25-year-old forward scored a brace against Elche earlier in the week and netted the winning goal against Athletic Bilbao, ending Sevilla’s four-game winless streak.

With six La Liga goals this season, Adams has surpassed notable Nigerian forwards, including legend Rashidi Yekini, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Christantus Uche, making him one of the most prolific Super Eagles forwards in Spain’s top flight.

Sevilla coach Matias Almeyda praised Adams’ impact, noting how his presence adds not only goals but inspiration for his teammates.

Sevilla sends a message to Akor Adams

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Spanish club Sevilla sent a bold message to Super Eagles striker Akor Adams following his impressive performance against Athletic Club in La Liga on Saturday, January 24.

Adams was a key member of the Super Eagles squad at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where he scored two goals and provided two assists to help Nigeria secure a third-place finish.

