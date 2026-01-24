Senegalese star Sadio Mane received a heroic welcome on his return to club duty after winning his second AFCON title

In a widely shared social media post, Al Nassr players were seen smiling and sharing playful moments with the former Liverpool forward

Mane is expected to feature for the Knights of Najd against Al Taawoun on Monday, January 26

Sadio Mane returned to his club, Al Nassr, to a rousing reception after winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Sunday, January 18.

Senegal defeated the Atlas Lions 1-0 in the final of the 35th edition of the tournament, courtesy of a 94th-minute strike from Pape Gueye.

Sadio Mane appeals to his teammates to finish the AFCON final match between Senegal and Morocco. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Mane played a vital role in the final, appealing to his teammates to remain calm after they stormed into the dressing room following a controversial penalty awarded to Morocco in the 90+7 minute.

His actions earned praise from football legends around the world for his exemplary leadership, both on and off the pitch.

Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr welcome for Mane

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo and other players led the tribute, welcoming the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with admiration, according to Sky Sports.

The two-time AFCON winner Sadio Mane arrived Al Nassr training complex in his all-white kaftan, and the first player to hail him was Inigo Martinez with heartfelt embraces.

In a viral video on X, Al-Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus, while congratulating Mane, praised the Senegalese star for his smartness during the final.

The celebration continued with a specially designed cake bearing the logos of Senegal and his club, alongside the message “congratulations, Senegal champion” and a photo of Mane.

Watch the video:

Manchester United legend Ronaldo was seen cutting the cake and serving his teammates, per beIN SPORTS. An emotional Mane said:

"Thank you guys, I am really happy for the warm welcome. I didn't expect this but I am really happy about it and I am looking forward for the rest of the season."

The 33-year-old was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2025 AFCON, scoring two goals and three assists at the continental tournament.

The one-time UEFA Champions League winner beat Nigeria winger Ademola Lookman, with three goals and four assists to the prestigious award.

The Confederation of African Football further clarified why Mane was given the award. CAF wrote:

“In the final against the host nation, in an electric atmosphere, Mané embodied stability. The voice that brings people together. The look that reassures. The gesture that puts a team back on track when everything threatens to derail.”

Mane will now shift his attention to his club side, as they take on Al Taawoun on Monday, January 26, to regain their top spot in the Saudi League.

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates welcome Sadio Mane in style after his AFCON success. Photo credit: AlNassrFC (X) and FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Fans react to Al Nassr's celebration of Mane

@im_Kappachino said:

"The man who saved Africa football ✌️✌️."

@toplevl wrote:

"Pure class from Al Nassr 💛🦁

"Welcoming back a champion like Sadio Mané the Nassr way shows respect, pride, and real family values. AFCON winner, leader, lion-hearted on and off the pitch 🇸🇳🏆

"This is how you honor greatness. Once a champion, always a champion."

@iamRTI added:

"I'm glad he's appreciated here more than he was in Liverpool."

