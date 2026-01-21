A Premier League club has shown interest in a Super Eagles star after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria triumphed over the Pharaohs of Egypt in the third-place match at the 35th edition of the continental tournament

Premier League clubs like Fulham and Brentford were seen actively throwing their weight behind Nigeria

An English Premier League club is reportedly showing strong interest in a Super Eagles star following his impressive performances at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria entered the 35th edition of the continental tournament as one of the favourites but fell short of the title, coming off the back of their failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A Premier League club wants to sign a Super Eagles star after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The three-time AFCON champions defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt 4-2 on penalties to claim the bronze medal after a goalless 90 minutes in regulation time.

The nine-time bronze medallists played seven matches at the tournament, recording five wins and two draws in regulation time, with their only defeat coming via penalties against Morocco in the semifinals.

Aston Villa contact Raphael Onyedika

Premier League side Aston Villa have made inquiries about Nigerian international Raphael Onyedika following his impressive performances at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Villa are competing with Turkish giants Galatasaray, who have also expressed interest in the Club Brugge midfielder.

The former European champions are reportedly considering Onyedika as cover for the injured Boubacar Kamara after missing out on Conor Gallagher.

Villa had been in advanced talks to sign the England international, who was on loan at Atletico Madrid, before Tottenham Hotspur moved in to secure his signature on a permanent deal, per Givemesport.

Onyedika has posted solid numbers with Club Brugge, registering eight goals and five assists in 165 appearances.

The 24-year-old also scored a brace against the Cranes of Uganda in Nigeria’s 3-1 victory and featured in five matches at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, emerging the Player of the Match, per Sofa Score.

Raphael Onyedika has completed 91% of his passes made under high-intensity pressure at the 2025 AFCON (72/79); the highest success rate by any midfielder.

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika scores two goals for Nigeria during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by: Issam Zerrok / Hans Lucas / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Aston Villa lost their last match 1-0 to Everton at Villa Park and currently sit third in the 2025/26 Premier League standings.

Nigerians react to Villa's interest

@OddsDanny said:

"Emery’s rest defence needs Kamara’s role. Onyedika sits between CBs, closes the far half-space, and jumps first pass. Galatasaray lead, but if Villa land him, expect tighter Villa games."

@IntegrityAndEx1 wrote:

"Raphael Onyedika can move to Aston Villa, but he should try NEVER to even pick calls from Tottenham Hotspur.

"E get why."

@adeoyejoshua01 added:

"This guy is a proper baller.

"If you are not judging with only the semi final of AFCON.

"Watched him in Champions League matches for Club Brugge."

Onyedika accepts to join Osimhen at Galatasaray

Legit.ng earlier reported that Raphael Onyedika could soon be swapping Belgium for Turkey after reports emerged that the Super Eagles midfielder has given his approval for a potential move to Galatasaray once the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations concludes.

The transfer, if completed, would reunite him with Super Eagles teammate Victor Osimhen and add another Nigerian presence to the Turkish champions’ squad.

Source: Legit.ng