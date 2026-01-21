Former West Ham goalkeeper has explained the importance of towels and why tampering with them could be tactical

Moroccan players and stewards repeatedly tried to seize towels from Nwabali and Mendy during AFCON 2025 matches

Despite the distractions, both goalkeepers kept their composure, keeping clean sheets against Morocco

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final and final were not short of drama, but one of the most bizarre controversies involved goalkeeper towels.

Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and his Senegalese counterpart Edouard Mendy found their essential towels repeatedly stolen and seized by Moroccan stewards and even players, including Achraf Hakimi.

Stanley Nwabali's towel was repeatedly stolen during Nigeria's AFCON semifinal clash vs Morocco. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Nwabali had up to three of his towels seized during the tense AFCON semi-final clash between Nigeria and Morocco, an incident the goalkeeper would later troll the hosts for.

In the final vs Senegal, the same incident occurred with Mendy until Senegal’s reserve goalkeeper stood in to protect his towels from the ball boys, stewards, and even some Moroccan players.

Video footage from both games showed the towels, vital for keeping gloves dry in light rain, being tossed into the stands or seized by Moroccan personnel.

Fans and analysts were left scratching their heads, wondering why such seemingly minor actions could dominate headlines.

Former West Ham goalkeeper explains 'towel strategy'

Shaka Hislop, a former West Ham United goalkeeper, shed light on the tactical significance of the towel incidents during an appearance on ESPN FC.

According to Hislop, goalkeepers rely heavily on gloves functioning at the perfect level of moisture; too wet or too dry can compromise grip and performance.

“So, whether it’s dry conditions and you put a lot of water on it and wring it until it’s just right, or as in the Afcon final it’s raining and you have to keep them dry so they function well,” Hislop explained.

“I liken it to a player’s boots. You wouldn’t mess with that depending on the weather, and for a goalkeeper, you’re messing with how their gloves function. I keep giggling because it’s so farcical,” he added.

This insight suggests that Morocco’s actions were more than mere theatrics, they could be considered an attempt to unsettle the opposing goalkeepers and gain a slight tactical edge.

Despite Morocco’s repeated attempts to disrupt play, both Nwabali and Mendy remained focused throughout their matches.

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy had his third-choice goalie protecting his towels on the sidelines. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian and Senegalese goalkeepers returned to the bench to collect new towels as needed, ensuring their gloves remained functional despite the interference.

Ultimately, Morocco’s unconventional tactics proved ineffective.

According to BBC Sport, Senegal lifted the AFCON 2025 trophy after Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal in the fourth minute of extra time, leaving Morocco’s antics as a footnote in an otherwise historic tournament.

Both Nwabali and Mendy were praised for their composure under unusual pressure, highlighting the professionalism and mental strength required at the highest level of African football.

Morocco forward apologises to Mendy

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that days after the AFCON 2025 final, PSV midfielder Ismael Saibari personally visited Senegal’s team hotel to apologise to Mendy over his role in the towel incident.

The meeting, captured on video, was widely praised as a sincere gesture aimed at easing tensions and restoring respect between the two camps.

Source: Legit.ng