CAF has fined Algeria $100,000 for misconduct during the AFCON 2025 quarter-final against Nigeria

Shehu Sani praised the sanction and advocated for stronger penalties against disrespectful behaviours in sports

Algerian FA initiated an appeal against CAF's sanctions following the post-match chaos in Marrakesh

Marrakesh, Morocco - Shehu Sani, a Nigerian activist and former senator for Kaduna Central, described CAF’s sanction of Algeria as ‘a welcome development."

Legit.ng reports that CAF fined the Algerian Football Federation (AFF) $100,000 for the “inappropriate behaviour” of its national team’s players and officials after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 quarter-final match against Nigeria on Saturday, January 10.

CAF also suspended Desert Foxes’ Luca Zidane and Rafik Belghali for two and four games respectively over their role in the post-match scuffle.

Shehu Sani hails CAF sanction

Reacting to the development, Sani, a chieftain of Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said he would have preferred a heftier fine.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

“The $100k fine imposed on Algeria for their misbehaviour against Nigeria during the AFCON is a welcome development, even though I would have preferred $500k.There should be no room for racism, thuggery or insults in Sports.”

Chaos follows Nigeria’s quarter-final triumph

Scuffles broke out between players and team officials on the pitch after Nigeria’s 2-0 quarter-final victory in Marrakech. Referee Issa Sy had to be shielded from irate Algerian team staff and was escorted off the field.

Video footage later showed Sy still being pursued in the mixed zone reserved for media and broadcasters as he made his way to his dressing room, prompting CAF to review video evidence of the incident.

Nigeria went on to lose the semifinal against the host country, Morocco, but returned home with a bronze medal after defeating Egypt in the third-place match. Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was the hero as he saved two penalties in Nigeria’s 4–2 shootout win over The Pharaohs. The AFCON 2025 third-place play-off ended goalless in regulation time, before penalties decided the bronze medal.

Algerian FA to appeal CAF's punishment

Meanwhile, the Algerian FA said it has initiated an appeal process to overturn CAF's sanctions.

It said in a statement:

“Following these decisions, the Algerian Football Federation immediately initiated the appeals process stipulated by the regulations in force to contest these sanctions.

“The FAF will follow developments in this case very closely and reaffirms its commitment to defending the interests of Algerian football, in strict compliance with regulatory and institutional channels.”

