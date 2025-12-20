FIFA is reportedly set to investigate Nigeria’s petition against DR Congo over player eligibility in the World Cup qualifiers

The NFF allegations include dual citizenship violations and possible document forgery involving about six players

A verdict from FIFA is expected before the intercontinental playoff in Mexico by March 2026

FIFA is reportedly set to investigate the eligibility of several DR Congo players following a formal petition submitted by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The move comes weeks after the Super Eagles lost to DR Congo on penalties in the African playoff final, a defeat that initially ended Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While the result was settled on the pitch in Morocco, Nigeria’s complaint has shifted the focus to nationality laws and FIFA’s eligibility framework.

If the allegations by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are upheld, the outcome could reshape the Super Eagles' path to the final phase of World Cup qualification.

Why Nigeria petitioned FIFA against DR Congo

Nigeria’s petition centres on claims that some DR Congo players fielded during the playoff were not legally eligible under Congolese law, beIN Sport reports.

According to the NFF, DR Congo’s constitution forbids dual citizenship unless a player formally renounces their other nationality.

The petition alleges that several players in the Congolese squad still held European passports at the time they represented the country.

Nigeria argues that this violated domestic law and should have rendered those players ineligible, regardless of FIFA clearance.

Adding to the controversy is an allegation that one DR Congo player may have fast-tracked his nationality switch using questionable documentation.

Nigeria claims the process was completed in just three months, despite such changes typically taking significantly longer under Congolese regulations.

Nigeria insists its case is not about overturning a result through technicalities, but about enforcing compliance with national laws that underpin the issuance of a valid passport.

DR Congo push back as FIFA steps in

DR Congo have rejected Nigeria’s claims and asked FIFA to dismiss the petition outright.

Their argument is simple as they claim the players were cleared on sporting grounds and approved under FIFA regulations, which prioritise possession of a valid national passport over local citizenship rules, Flashscore reports.

However, reports suggest FIFA was not persuaded by that response.

OwnGoal Nigeria reports that FIFA has rejected DR Congo’s request for dismissal and is preparing to formally investigate the petition submitted by Nigeria.

The investigation will reportedly focus on whether FIFA was misled during the clearance process, particularly if local nationality laws were bypassed or if documentation presented during eligibility checks was inaccurate.

If FIFA determines that false or incomplete information was submitted, the issue could escalate beyond eligibility and into potential disciplinary breaches.

When will FIFA give a ruling

The timing of FIFA’s investigation is significant.

A verdict is expected before the intercontinental World Cup playoff scheduled to take place in Mexico, where two qualification spots for the 2026 tournament will be decided.

If DR Congo are found guilty of fielding ineligible players, sanctions could range from fines to expulsion from the playoff, depending on the severity of the findings.

Such a decision would reopen the door for Nigeria, which could be reinstated into the qualification pathway.

For now, DR Congo’s place in the playoff hangs in the balance, while Nigeria wait to see whether their appeal will turn heartbreak into a last-minute lifeline.

