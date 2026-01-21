Senegal risks possible World Cup sanctions from FIFA after the controversial AFCON 2025 final walk-off

DR Congo also faces possible disqualification following Nigeria’s petition over ineligible players used during the qualifiers

Football history shows countries which have previously been banned from major tournaments

Football history shows that even the biggest teams are not immune to disqualification, and with the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, Senegal and DR Congo now find themselves under serious scrutiny.

While both countries are still officially in contention, ongoing investigations and controversies have reopened debates about how far football authorities are willing to go when rules are breached.

Senegal's spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is being threatened after their walkout in the AFCON final vs Morocco. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

Senegal’s AFCON 2025 win under scrutiny

Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations victory in January 2026 should have been a moment of pure celebration, but it has instead been clouded by controversy.

The Teranga Lions defeated hosts Morocco in a tense final that ended under unusual circumstances.

With the scores still goalless late in the game, Senegalese players walked off the pitch in protest after a controversial penalty was awarded to Morocco, BBC Sport reports.

The delay lasted nearly 20 minutes before play resumed, and although Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, the incident has raised serious disciplinary questions.

There is now growing speculation that Senegal could face sanctions ranging from fines to a potential ban from the 2026 World Cup, with some even suggesting the AFCON title could be stripped if FIFA or CAF deem their actions severe enough.

DR Congo under threat after Nigeria’s petition

Another African country facing uncertainty is the Democratic Republic of Congo.

DR Congo risks losing their World Cup playoff spot to Nigeria after the NFF filed a petition to FIFA over the use of ineligible players. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

FIFA is expected to rule next month on a petition filed by the Nigeria Football Federation following a contentious 2026 World Cup playoff clash in Rabat in November 2025.

According to ESPN, Nigeria has accused DR Congo of fielding ineligible players and has formally requested an investigation.

If FIFA rules in Nigeria’s favour, DR Congo could be disqualified from the qualification process entirely, a decision that would dramatically reshape Africa’s World Cup picture.

6 countries previously disqualified from major tournaments

History suggests that such outcomes are far from unprecedented. Legit.ng has compiled a list of countries that have suffered a similar fate in the past.

1. Chile (World Cup 1994)

Chile were banned after goalkeeper Roberto Rojas faked an injury during a 1990 World Cup qualifier, one of the most infamous scandals in football history.

2. Germany (World Cup 1950)

Germany were barred from international competition following World War II, missing the 1950 tournament.

3. Japan (World Cup 1950)

Japan were also excluded due to post-war sanctions imposed on Axis nations.

4. Nigeria (International Football, 2014)

Nigeria faced a brief FIFA ban due to government interference in football administration, though it lasted just nine days.

5. Russia (FIFA & UEFA Competitions, 2022-Present)

Russia remains suspended from international football following the invasion of Ukraine.

6. South Africa (1961-1992)

South Africa were banned for 31 years as a result of apartheid policies, one of the longest suspensions in sports history.

With FIFA’s verdicts looming, Senegal and DR Congo now face anxious weeks. While history shows disqualifications are rare, it also proves they are very real.

FIFA threatens Senegal with World Cup ban

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senegal could be in bigger trouble than they realised after the disruption in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final on January 18, 2025, at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The Teranga Lions caused chaos in the AFCON final against the Atlas Lions of Morocco. Pape Thiaw ordered his players to walk out in the final minutes after referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a penalty to the hosts.

