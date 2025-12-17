FIFA is expected to rule on Nigeria’s petition against DR Congo before the intercontinental playoffs in March 2026

The NFF is challenging DR Congo’s use of players with dual nationality during the World Cup playoff final

A favourable decision from FIFA could put the Super Eagles back on the road to the 2026 World Cup

Nigeria’s World Cup journey may yet take another turn, with FIFA reportedly set to make a decision on the Nigeria Football Federation’s petition against DR Congo before the intercontinental playoffs in March 2026.

The ruling could determine whether the Super Eagles are handed a backdoor into qualifying for the tournament in North America, despite losing the playoff final.

Nigeria’s World Cup hopes appeared over last month after a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo in the African playoff final.

That result sent the Leopards through to the intercontinental playoffs, where they are scheduled to face the winner of the New Caledonia vs Jamaica semi-final.

However, fresh developments off the pitch have kept Nigeria’s hopes alive.

According to The Standard, FIFA has opened an investigation into Nigeria’s complaint and is expected to reach a conclusion before the March playoffs, ensuring clarity on which team takes part in the decisive fixtures.

NFF files petition against DR Congo

At the centre of the dispute is DR Congo’s use of several dual nationality players during the World Cup playoff final in November.

The NFF alleges that between six and nine players may not have complied with Congolese nationality laws before representing the country.

According to Yahoo Sports, NFF general secretary Mohammed Sanusi explained that DR Congo does not permit dual nationality under its domestic laws.

“The Congolese rules say you cannot have dual nationality. There are so many of them that have European passports, some French, some Dutch. The rules are very clear, and that is why we submitted our protest to FIFA.”

Sanusi also questioned the speed at which some of the players were cleared, claiming that a few completed the process within just three months.

In Nigeria’s view, that timeline raises concerns and points to a possible breach of regulations under Congolese law.

How FIFA’s verdict could benefit Nigeria

Under FIFA regulations, a player is eligible to represent a country once they hold a valid passport of that nation.

The NFF acknowledged that FIFA initially cleared the players on that basis. However, Nigeria’s argument is that FIFA may have been misled by documentation that did not fully reflect compliance with Congolese law.

If FIFA upholds Nigeria’s petition, DR Congo could be removed from the intercontinental playoffs, with the Super Eagles stepping in as their replacement.

That outcome would leave Nigeria just one win away from qualifying for the World Cup and potentially place them in Group K alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan, and Colombia.

DR Congo, however have dismissed Nigeria’s move, responding on social media with a strong statement accusing the Super Eagles of seeking victory off the pitch.

