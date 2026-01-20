The AFCON 2025 final was overshadowed by a bizarre towel incident involving goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Morocco midfielder Ismael Saibari later visited Senegal’s camp to apologise to the former Chelsea goalie

Senegal reserve goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf humorously embraced his viral “towel protector” role

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final in Rabat will go down as one of the most dramatic in the competition’s history.

Not only for Senegal’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over hosts Morocco, but also for an extraordinary incident involving goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and a towel that stole the spotlight in stoppage time.

Edouard Mendy played a pivotal role as Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 to claim the AFCON title. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Played in heavy rain at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, the AFCON final was already stretched to breaking point by refereeing controversies and rising tension when the bizarre “towel saga” unfolded, adding another layer to an already chaotic night, scenes FIFA President Gianni Infantino was not impressed with.

With the match paused deep into stoppage time, Senegal goalkeeper Mendy attempted to dry his gloves using a towel placed near the touchline, a routine action made necessary by the torrential rain.

However, the situation quickly escalated when Moroccan ball boys and two home players, Ismael Saibari and Achraf Hakimi, appeared to prevent Mendy from retrieving the towel on multiple occasions, beIN Sport reports.

The final descended into confusion as Senegal’s substitute goalkeeper, Yehvann Diouf, rushed in to protect the towel.

In scenes that quickly went viral, Diouf was seen sprinting along the touchline with the towel, shielding it from ball boys and flag bearers, and at one point being knocked to the ground during the scramble.

Footage later showed Hakimi allegedly tossing one of Senegal’s towels over an advertising board, further fueling outrage among fans and pundits, who labelled the scenes unsporting and unworthy of the AFCON final.

The incident only added to the tension of a match already marked by protests, VAR drama, and threats of a walk-off.

Morocco forward apologises to Mendy after towel saga

Days after the final, PSV midfielder Ismael Saibari personally visited Senegal’s team hotel to apologise to Mendy over his role in the incident.

Edouard Mendy taunts Morocco forward Brahim Diaz before his penalty miss. Photo by Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

The meeting, captured on video, was widely praised as a sincere gesture aimed at easing tensions and restoring respect between the two camps.

The apology was seen as an important step in closing a controversial chapter that had threatened to overshadow Senegal’s achievement.

While Morocco were left devastated after missing out on a first AFCON title since 1976, Saibari’s move sent a message of accountability and sportsmanship after emotions boiled over on the pitch.

Diouf jokes about towel incident

Meanwhile, Senegal’s reserve goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf chose humour to reflect on his unexpected role in the final, BBC Sport reports.

The 26-year-old, who did not play a single minute, joked about “protecting the towel” after helping the Teranga Lions secure a second AFCON title in five years.

Posting on Instagram, Diouf shared a photo of his winner’s medal alongside the now-iconic towel, poking fun at the extreme lengths he went to in the rain-soaked final.

His light-hearted reaction contrasted sharply with the intensity of the moment and resonated with fans who viewed the saga as one of the strangest episodes ever seen at AFCON.

Morocco to file petition to CAF

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Moroccan Football Federation is set to file a formal petition to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following their painful loss to Senegal in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

The complaint centres on the withdrawal of several Senegalese players from the field during the penalty award.

Source: Legit.ng