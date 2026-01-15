AFCON 2025: Eric Chelle Explains Why He Brought In Samuel Chukwueze vs Morocco in Semifinal
- Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has explained his decision to introduce Samuel Chukwueze in the 2025 AFCON semifinal
- Nigeria lost to the host nation 4-2 via penalty after a goalless 120 minutes at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium
- The three-time AFCON champions will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in the third-place match on Saturday, January 17
- African football journalist Colin Udoh warned against bullying players after a bad day on the pitch
Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has explained his decision to field Fulham winger Samuel Chukwueze during Nigeria’s 4-2 penalty shootout loss to Morocco in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinal on Wednesday night, January 14.
The match ended in a goalless draw after 90 minutes and went into extra time at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.
Before the end of the 120 minutes, Chelle replaced Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka with Chukwueze.
In the ensuing shootout, Neil El Aynaoui, Eliesse Ben Seghir, Achraf Hakimi, and Youssef En-Nesyri converted their penalties for Morocco, while Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missed for Nigeria, sending the hosts into the final, per Sofa Score.
Why I brought in Chukwueze - Chelle
Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle said the team prepared thoroughly for the penalty shootout ahead of the AFCON semifinal clash against Morocco.
Speaking to journalists, the former Mali coach explained that Samuel Chukwueze remains one of the best penalty takers in training.
The 48-year-old added that his substitutions during the semifinal were data-driven and free of bias. He said:
"And after that, like you said, I put Chukwueze for the penalty session, you know, because we work.”
“We did work during all training session for the penalty kick.”
“So with the statistic, the guys who kicked the penalty were the best during one month. So this is why we put this guy on the pitch.”
Leave Chukwueze alone - Udoh
Former Super Eagles media officer Colin Udoh has cautioned Nigerians against bullying Samuel Chukwueze following his missed penalty.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Udoh noted that similar situations occurred with goalkeeper Maduka Okoye at the 2021 AFCON and Alex Iwobi at the 2023 continental tournament. He said:
"You people need to STOP this right now. This is how you initiate and enable cyberbullying.
"Same thing that was done to Maduka Okoye in 2021 and had the young man up in his room crying all night.
"Same with Alex Iwobi last tournament that forced him to delete his social media for months.
"If you can't find something good to say about a player who goes out there and represents his country, then don't.
"Stop jeopardizing the mental health of young men and their families."
Nigeria will face Egypt in the third-place match after the Pharaohs lost to the Teranga Lions of Senegal in the other semi-final, thanks to Sadio Mane's goal, per UK Standard.
