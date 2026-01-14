Victor Osimhen will captain the Super Eagles for the AFCON 2025 semi-final against Morocco

Nigeria captain Wilfred Ndidi is ruled out due to suspension after accumulating two yellow cards

The Super Eagles have qualified for back-to-back AFCON semifinals after beating Algeria

With Wilfred Ndidi suspended for the AFCON 2025 semi-final against hosts Morocco, Nigeria will turn to vice-captain Victor Osimhen to lead the Super Eagles.

Ndidi picked up two yellow cards during the tournament, one in the Round of 16 win over Mozambique and another in the quarter-final triumph against Algeria, ruling him out of Wednesday’s crucial encounter at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Victor Osimhen will lead the Super Eagles as captain in the absence of Wilfred Ndidi for the AFCON 2025 semifinal tie vs Morocco. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen is no stranger to leadership, as the Super Eagles forward has previously captained Nigeria in their final group game against Uganda, The Standard reports.

His experience, coupled with his form at the tournament, makes him a natural choice to guide the three-time African champions in the absence of Ndidi.

The 27-year-old striker has already been a key figure for Nigeria, scoring four goals and providing an assist in the quarter-final win over Algeria, showcasing both his skill and leadership on the field.

Nigeria vs Morocco set for a historic clash

The upcoming semi-final marks the sixth AFCON meeting between Nigeria and Morocco and their first encounter in 22 years.

According to CAF Online, it is only the second time the Super Eagles and Atlas Lions will meet in a semi-final, with Nigeria winning the previous clash 1-0 in 1980.

Nigeria will be without two key players when they file out against AFCON hosts Morocco in the semifinals. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

History, however, will not be enough for either team, as both sides are desperate to progress to the final with their eyes on the title.

Morocco, playing at home, will rely on the influence of Brahim Díaz and captain Achraf Hakimi to inspire the Atlas Lions.

Nigeria, on the other hand, enters the match with confidence, having dominated Algeria in the quarter-finals, and also on the fact that they are the highest scoring side in the tournament.

Osimhen’s leadership will be crucial in organising the Super Eagles’ attack and ensuring Eric Chelle’s team maintains composure under the intense Moroccan atmosphere.

Nigeria eyes fourth AFCON title

Nigeria is chasing a fourth AFCON title, having previously lifted the trophy in 1980, 1994, and 2013.

With Osimhen leading the Super Eagles in Ndidi’s absence, the three-time African champions are determined to maintain their perfect record in the tournament and secure a place in the final.

The winner of this semi-final will face either Egypt or Senegal on Sunday, January 18, in a clash that promises to be one of the most exciting finals in recent AFCON history.

Mourinho predicts Nigeria vs Morocco clash

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Benfica manager Jose Mourinho has predicted the outcome of the semi-final clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Super Eagles will faceoff with the Atlas Lions in the second semi-final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, January 14.

