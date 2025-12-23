Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has assigned two special roles to Victor Osimhen ahead of the 2025 AFCON opener

Osimhen will be leading the attack as Nigeria trades tackles with the Tafia Stars of Tanzania later today

The Galatasaray forward is currently Nigeria's second all-time top scorer after overtaking Segun Odegbami during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has handed Victor Osimhen two key responsibilities ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Galatasaray striker has played a crucial role in stabilising the Nigerian team since Chelle took over as head coach in January 2025.

In Osimhen’s absence, Nigeria failed to record a win during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, a run that left the Super Eagles fourth in their group.

The 26-year-old returned to the squad in March 2025, scoring a brace against Rwanda’s Amavubi at the Amahoro Stadium and adding another goal against Zimbabwe’s Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

His absence against Bafana Bafana proved costly, as Nigeria dropped two points after Calvin Bassey’s equaliser cancelled out William Troost-Ekong’s own goal.

Osimhen later returned for the final group match against Benin Republic’s Cheetahs, scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 victory that secured Nigeria a playoff spot.

The former Napoli striker followed up with a brace against Gabon’s Panthers in the playoff semifinal but suffered an injury before halftime against DR Congo’s Leopards, as Nigeria went on to lose 4-3 to the Central African side.

Osimhen named 1st vice captain

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly named Victor Osimhen as first vice-captain to Wilfred Ndidi.

According to ScoreNigeria, the 48-year-old handed the role to the Galatasaray forward after Ndidi was promoted to team captain following the retirement of William Troost-Ekong.

A source within the Nigeria Football Federation also revealed that the former Napoli striker has been assigned the responsibility of serving as Nigeria’s first-choice penalty taker at the continental showpiece. The source said:

“Victor Osimhen will deputise for Wilfred Ndidi as captain of the team. The Galatasaray striker has also been named to take the team’s penalties.”

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong had been Nigeria’s designated penalty taker before his retirement.

The Al-Kholood defender did not take part in the penalty shootout against DR Congo during the playoff final, as coach Eric Chelle opted to introduce Chidozie Awaziem before the shootout began last November.

Troost-Ekong captained Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where the Super Eagles finished runners-up after a 2-1 defeat to hosts Ivory Coast, with the former Watford defender scoring Nigeria’s only goal in the final.

Meanwhile, Nigeria will face Tanzania later today by 6:30pm Nigerian time.

