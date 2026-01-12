The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a bold message to Algeria following their exit from the 2025 AFCON

The Desert Stars were defeated 2–0 by Nigeria in the quarterfinal of the continental tournament on Saturday, January 10

The two-time AFCON champions blamed their defeat on Senegalese referee Issa Sy

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has responded to Algeria over concerns surrounding the conduct of referees at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Algerian Football Federation submitted an official petition to CAF and FIFA following their elimination from the continental tournament.

The Desert Foxes were defeated 2-0 by the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the quarterfinal, with goals from Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Sevilla striker Akor Adams, per BBC.

Senegalese referee Issa Sy books Rayan Ait-Nouri during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match between Algeria and Nigeria in Marrakesh. Photo by: Paul ELLIS / AFP.

The two-time AFCON champions accused referee Issa Sy of denying them a penalty in the first half after Semi Ajayi was alleged to have handled the ball inside the penalty area, a decision that was waved away.

Following the tense encounter, aggrieved Algerian players and officials confronted the referee both on the pitch and in the tunnel.

Videos circulating on social media showed heated exchanges between players and referees, as well as attempts by fans to enter the pitch before being restrained by stadium security.

The FAF stated that these incidents were a direct result of frustration built up over what they described as questionable refereeing decisions throughout the match.

The Algerian FA is demanding disciplinary action against the Senegalese referee before the end of the tournament, also accusing him of refusing to shake hands with their players after the final whistle.

CAF makes bold step

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the list of 16 referees retained to officiate the remaining matches of the tournament.

The football governing body trimmed down the number of officials due to the number of matches available.

CAF retained Senegalese referee Issa Sy despite an official protest letter from the Algerian FA.

Sy and 15 other referees are expected to oversee the semifinal matches, third place and final scheduled for Sunday, January 18.

Meanwhile, CAF has since responded to the fallout by confirming that an investigation is underway.

In a statement issued by CAF Media on Monday, January 12, the African football governing body said it had gathered official match reports and reviewed video footage relating to the allegations.

Senegal's referee Issa Sy books Hicham Boudaoui during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match between Algeria and Nigeria in Marrakesh. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

The statement read that the matter has been referred to its Disciplinary Board for further assessment and possible sanctions, per NY Times.

Full list of the retained referees

Mustapha Ghorbal, Pacifique Ndabihawenimana, Abdou Mefire, Jean Ndala, Amin Omar, Pierre Atcho, Peter Waweru, Boubou Traore, Dahane Beida, Jalal Jayed, Samuel Uwikunda, Issa Sy, Omar Artan, Abongile Tom, Mahmoud Ismail and Mehrez Melki.

