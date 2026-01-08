John Obi Mikel says the Osimhen–Lookman clash shows hunger to win in the Super Eagles squad

The former Nigeria captain insists nice teams don’t win trophies after defending Osimhen’s outburst

The NFF confirms the rift between the Super Eagles stars has been resolved ahead of the Algeria quarter-final

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has poured cold water on fears surrounding the viral on-field clash between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, despite calls for the Galatasaray forward to get punished.

The former Super Eagles captain insists the moment between both players could actually fuel Nigeria’s push to win the Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco.

Victor Osimhen embraces Ademola Lookman during Nigeria's 4-0 win against Mozambique at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred during Nigeria’s dominant 4-0 victory over Mozambique in the Round of 16, when Osimhen visibly confronted Lookman for allegedly refusing to pass the ball.

The outburst caught many fans by surprise and even drew intervention from Mozambican players, as emotions briefly boiled over on the pitch.

While the viral clip quickly sparked debate online, Mikel believes the confrontation should be viewed through a different lens, one of ambition and hunger to win.

Mikel defends Osimhen after outburst

Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, Mikel offered a blunt assessment of the incident, making it clear he saw nothing alarming about the disagreement.

“I like the fact that they both had an argument on the pitch. I like that they had a fight on the pitch. I want to see that.”

According to the former Super Eagles skipper, players who truly care about winning are bound to clash occasionally, especially in high-pressure tournament situations.

He explained that such moments often reflect how much players demand from one another.

Mikel, who led Nigeria to AFCON glory in 2013, stressed that top teams are rarely built on politeness alone.

“I’ve never seen a nice team that wins trophies,” he added.

Mikel insists on-field tension is not bad

Drawing from his experience at both club and international level, Mikel argued that harmony without accountability often leads nowhere.

Mikel Obi is confident the rift between Osimhen and Lookman can propel Nigeria to win the AFCON in Morocco. Photo by Ramsey Cardy

Source: Getty Images

The former Chelsea midfielder believes the intensity shown by Osimhen and Lookman is proof of a squad that refuses to settle for mediocrity.

For Mikel, the key issue is not the argument itself, but how quickly it is resolved. Disagreements, he said, are healthy as long as they stay on the pitch and do not spill into the dressing room.

That appears to be the case here as officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have since confirmed that the matter has been settled internally, with the squad now fully focused on their quarter-final clash against Algeria in Marrakech on Saturday, January 10.

Super Eagles chase fourth AFCON title

Nigeria remain one of the standout teams at AFCON 2025, boasting four straight wins and a growing belief within the camp.

With Osimhen’s relentless drive after netting three goals and one assist, and Lookman’s creativity in the attack after creating four assists and scoring three goals, the Super Eagles look well-equipped for the challenges ahead, per CAF Online.

See stats:

Mikel believes that channeling such fiery competitiveness in the right direction could be the difference between falling short and lifting the trophy.

Mikel picks Nigeria’s top stars at AFCON

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has singled out four Nigerian players for praise at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been one of the best teams at the tournament, which has reached the quarter-final stage and heads for the decisive stages.

Source: Legit.ng