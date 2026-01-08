The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been called upon to punish Victor Osimhen following his altercation with his teammates

Osimhen had a rift with Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman and Bruno Onyemaechi in their 4-0 win against Mozambique

Nigeria will take on Algeria in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday, January 10

Veteran Nigerian journalist Jimi Disu has urged the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to discipline Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen.

The Galatasaray striker clashed with Atalanta star Ademola Lookman in the 63rd minute of Nigeria’s encounter against Mozambique, appearing visibly frustrated with his teammates for failing to release the ball on time.

The 27-year-old had earlier been involved in a similar altercation with defender Bruno Onyeamachi just minutes before his disagreement with Lookman, again stemming from a swift right-wing attack where the pass was delayed.

Nigeria convincingly thrashed the Mambas 4–0, with Osimhen scoring a brace, while Ademola Lookman and Adams Akor added one goal each, per Al Jazeera.

Disu wants Osimhen benched

Current affairs analyst Jimi Disu said Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen deserved to be benched in their next match.

In a viral video on X, Disu explained that discipline must be entrenched in the Nigerian football team.

He said winning the AFCON title is not a do-or-die affair, adding that Nigeria can still lose with the presence of the Galatasaray star. Disu said:

"I also understand the plight of the Nigeria Football Federation, that there is a fear that if they don't feature him they will not win. I think that the problem we have in this country, amongst all other things, is discipline in everything that we do.

"We should have made an example out of Victor Osimhen to say that he will not play the next match; if we are going to lose, we lose. He can play the match, and we can still lose the game. There must be discipline; if the guy had quarreled with the players only, I would excuse him but the opponent were the ones begging him."

Nobody is bigger than Nigeria - Disu

Jimi Disu said former Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is not bigger than Nigeria.

The media consultant mentioned that Nigeria have produced great players like late Rashidi Yekini, who did not exhibit high level of indiscipline in the squad openly. He said:

"Out of annoyance, he called to be changed and walked to the dressing room in full glare of the television. It is an insult to this nation, an insult to Nigerian fans and I think of he doesn't make an apology, the NFF should not feature him.

"Nobody is bigger than this country, there have been players before him and there will be players after him. What is the big deal about Victor Osimhen, we have had so many players right from the days of Yekini.

"What has stood the previous players out is not this arrogance, and it is peculiar with strikers because if it were a defender, the emphasis would be much more. I think Osimhen should be highly disciplined to set an example.

"If I were NFF, he would miss the next match. I hope we win the next match on Saturday."

Nigeria, seeking to win their fourth title, will take on Algeria, who are also aiming for their third title, on Saturday, January 10, per ESPN.

Agbede blames NFF for Osimhen's behaviour

