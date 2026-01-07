Super Eagles legend John Obi Mikel has singled out four players for praise at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria has reached the quarter-final stage and is set to face Algeria after a series of impressive performances

The Chelsea legend captained the Super Eagles to glory in 2013, Nigeria’s last triumph on the continent

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has singled out four Nigerian players for praise at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been one of the best teams at the tournament, which has reached the quarter-final stage and heads for the decisive stages.

Mikel Obi praises 4 impressive Super Eagles stars at AFCON 2025. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria opened their campaign in Morocco with a 2-1 win over Tanzania, beat Tunisia 3-2 and Uganda 3-1 in the group stage before crushing Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16.

As noted by NFF, the Super Eagles drew Algeria in the quarter-final after the Desert Foxes defeated the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mikel praises 4 Super Eagles stars.

Chelsea legend Mikel Obi has praised four Super Eagles players, admitting that they have impressed him so far at the ongoing AFCON 2025.

Mikel, speaking on the Obi One Podcast, singled out Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and captain Wilfred Ndidi as his standout players.

“I like to see Victor Osimhen win the highest goalscorer award because he deserves it. Ademola Lookman as well, playing really well. Both of them are absolutely on fire,” he said.

“Alex Iwobi in this tournament has been absolutely fantastic. I have been waiting for this from Alex Iwobi for a long time. Finally, we can see the Alex Iwobi that we all know, playing well, everything going through him, creating chances, those passes.

“Of course, Ndidi, the captain as well; the mainstay of the team who keeps the balance. Everything is working perfectly for the team, but we have to go on now and win the tournament.”

Nigeria has not won AFCON since Mikel captained Nigeria to victory at the tournament in South Africa in 2013, defeating Burkina Faso in the final.

Nigerians wait for first AFCON glory since 2013 triumph. Photo by Liewig Christian/Corbis.

Source: Getty Images

Mikel urged the team to approach the quarter-final clash against Algeria diligently, as the North Africans are a very good side with quality players.

The former captain added that the team must remain fully focused and put aside all distractions in the wake of a scuffle between Osimhen and Lookman.

Mikel added that the NFF must ensure the players are not owed any money to ensure concentration after reports that there is a planned boycott over unpaid bonuses at the tournament. NFF confirmed that the funds have been processed and that the players will receive their bonuses as at when due.

Super Eagles' standout players

Legit.ng analysed the five standout Super Eagles players after the dominant win over the Mambas of Mozambique in the Round of 16.

Lookman and Osimhen led the top performers despite their heated exchange overshadowing the brilliant performance from the entire team.

Source: Legit.ng