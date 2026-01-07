The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed a Somali referee for the Super Eagles’ next match

Nigeria and the Desert Foxes of Algeria will clash in the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Omar Abdulkadir Artan has been a FIFA-accredited referee since 2018 and officiated at AFCON 2023 in Cote d'Ivoire

Nigeria and Algeria will clash in the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Mozambique and DR Congo in the Round of 16.

CAF appoints Somali referee Omar Artan for Nigeria vs Algeria. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/AFP.

Nigeria defeated Mozambique 4-0 thanks to a Victor Osimhen brace and goals from Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams, while Algeria needed a late Adil Boulbina strike to eliminate DR Congo.

The Nigerian football fans would have hoped to play DR Congo, who eliminated them from the World Cup playoffs, but in Algeria, they have another worthy opponent.

CAF appoints referee for Nigeria vs Algeria

Artan is one of the best referees on the continent and was selected for the recently concluded FIFA U20 World Cup, which Morocco won.

Artan is one of the best referees on the continent and was selected for the recently concluded FIFA U20 World Cup, which Morocco won.

He managed Algeria’s AFCON 2023 match against Mauritania, becoming the first Somali referee to officiate at Africa's premier tournament.

He also officiated high-profile CAF Champions League matches, including Pyramids vs Mamelodi Sundowns in Cairo and was named the best African referee in 2025.

NFF’s statement on Nigeria vs Algeria

The NFF describes the match between the Super Eagles and the Desert Foxes as the pick of the round ahead of the match on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

The two teams have shared a 55-year rivalry since their first meeting at the All-Africa Games in 1971, and have met 23 times in all competitions.

Algeria and Nigeria have clashed nine times at the Africa Cup of Nations. The three-time champions won their first trophy in 1980 on home soil, beating Algeria.

Les Fennecs returned the favour 10 years later on home soil, defeating Nigeria to win their first trophy in 1990. Algeria again prevailed over Nigeria en route to their second title. Riyad Mahrez’s free kick eliminated the Super Eagles in the semi-final in 2019.

Nigeria set to face Algeria in AFCON 2025 quarter-final. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Nigerians still have revenge in their minds ahead of Saturday’s match, particularly with Mahrez, who is still part of the team, featuring at his final AFCON.

One of the most memorable clashes between the two was in 1984, when they played a goalless draw in Bouake to reach the semi-final and eliminate defending champions Ghana.

Saturday’s match will be the 10th meeting at AFCON and is set to write a new chapter in one of African football’s most iconic and oldest rivalries.

