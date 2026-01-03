Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 title odds have improved from 7.3% to 10.09% after a perfect group stage

The Super Eagles secured three consecutive victories in the group phase to emerge as title favourites

Nigeria, searching for a fourth AFCON title, have been drawn to face Mozambique in the Round of 16

The Super Eagles are no longer just exciting on the pitch at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the numbers are beginning to believe too.

Following a dominant group-stage performance, Opta’s supercomputer has significantly upgraded Nigeria’s chances of lifting the AFCON trophy in Morocco.

Once viewed as outsiders despite parading a talented squad led by former Africa Footballer of the Year winners Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, the Super Eagles have forced analysts to rethink their title credentials with a flawless run through the group stage.

How Nigeria was rated before the tournament

Before the tournament kicked off, Nigeria were not considered among the leading favourites to win AFCON 2025.

Opta’s supercomputer gave the Super Eagles just a 7.3% chance of emerging champions, ranking them fifth behind Morocco, Egypt, Senegal, and Algeria, Sports Illustrated reported.

Those cautious projections came despite Nigeria boasting elite attacking talent and arriving as runners-up at the 2023 AFCON.

The draw also did Nigeria no favours. Placed in Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania, the Super Eagles were given only a 42.9% chance of finishing top, narrowly ahead of Tunisia.

On paper, it looked like a group that could expose any lingering weaknesses.

Super Eagles shine in group phase

Nigeria responded to those doubts on the pitch emphatically.

The Super Eagles swept aside all three opponents, finishing the group stage with a perfect nine points and scoring eight goals along the way.

That dominant display forced Opta’s supercomputer to revise its assessment.

Accoding to Opta's supercomputer, Nigeria’s chances of winning AFCON 2025 jumped from 7.3% to 10.09% ahead of the knockout phase, a significant increase based on the Super Eagles' performance in the group phase.

A tough road still lies ahead

Despite the improved odds, Nigeria’s path to the AFCON title remains one of the toughest.

The Round of 16 pits the Super Eagles against Mozambique, the strongest of the third-placed teams.

With nothing to lose, the Mambas are expected to approach the tie with freedom and intensity.

Should Nigeria advance, the challenges escalate quickly.

A potential quarterfinal against either DR Congo or Algeria looms, with memories still fresh of DR Congo eliminating the Super Eagles from World Cup qualification.

Beyond that, hosts Morocco, Cameroon, and South Africa all sit on the same side of the draw, making Nigeria’s route to the final one of the toughest in the tournament.

Even so, Opta’s updated projections underline how much ground Nigeria have gained. While still ranked fifth favourites behind Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, and Egypt, the Super Eagles are now firmly back in the title conversation at AFCON 2025.

