Ola Aina has returned from a 116-day injury layoff after making his first appearance in the Premier League since August 2025

The Super Eagles defender featured for 69 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday

Aina has been out of action since picking up a serious hamstring injury while on international duty in September 2025

Super Eagles star Ola Aina has made a much-anticipated return from injury, featuring in Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday.

The fullback’s long absence had seen him miss 23 matches across all competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations, despite being named in Nigeria’s provisional squad.

Ola Aina made his first appearance for Nottingham Forest since August in the 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa. Photo by Neville Williams

Source: Getty Images

Aina, sidelined for 116 days following a hamstring injury sustained during Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against South Africa in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, was named in the starting lineup and played 69 minutes before being replaced by Nicolo Savona, as seen on Livescores.

The defender’s return is considered a major boost for both Nottingham Forest and the Super Eagles, with manager Sean Dyche hoping the 29-year-old fullback can help strengthen the side’s defensive line as they battle to avoid relegation.

A tough comeback for Nottingham Forest

Despite Aina’s return, Nottingham Forest struggled to contain Aston Villa, who secured a 3-1 victory at the City Ground, BBC Sport reports.

Ola Aina picked up a serious hamstring injury while on international duty with Nigeria back in September. Photo by Ben Roberts

Source: Getty Images

Ollie Watkins and John McGinn were in scintillating form, with Watkins scoring his fourth goal in three games and McGinn netting a double.

Morgan Gibbs-White managed a consolation goal for Forest, but it wasn’t enough to halt Villa’s momentum.

The defeat marks Forest’s fourth straight league loss, a run that has sparked mounting pressure on Sean Dyche’s squad.

Currently four points above the relegation zone, Forest face another tough assignment against West Ham on Tuesday, with former manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s team sitting just below them.

While Aina showed glimpses of his attacking and defensive qualities during the match, the result highlighted that Nottingham Forest still have work to do to tighten their defensive organisation and regain form.

Nigeria chase AFCON title without Aina

For the Super Eagles, Ola Aina’s return could not have come at a better time.

Though the 29-year-old defender missed the Africa Cup of Nations group stage, Nigeria dominated Group C, winning all three matches to finish top and secure qualification for the Round of 16.

The Super Eagles are now set to face Mozambique on Monday, January 5, with hopes of adding another AFCON title to their history.

Aina’s fitness return means the Nottingham Forest defender could now be available for selection after the AFCON ends in Morocco.

The fullback’s return also offers optimism for Forest fans, who hope he can regain his top form and help the club stabilise in the Premier League.

Nigerian football expert, Bright Akpotabor in a chat with Legit.ng says Aina's return to action is good news for Nigeria.

"Nigerians are excited to see Ola Aina back in action after several months out of action.

"The Nottingham Forest defender has been an integral member of the Super Eagles, and although he is not at the AFCON, his absence has surely been felt by the team in Morocco."

NFF president meets Aina in London

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ibrahim Musa Gusau, the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), made a personal visit to London to meet with Super Eagles defender Ola Aina.

The meeting aimed to check on Aina’s progress and offer words of encouragement as he continues his rehabilitation from a serious hamstring injury.

Source: Legit.ng