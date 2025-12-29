Uganda coach Paul Put has issued a warning to the Super Eagles ahead of their final Group C encounter on Tuesday, December 30

The Cranes are yet to record a win at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, having been held to a 1-1 draw by Tanzania

Uganda have won four of their eight previous meetings with Nigeria, with two draws and two defeats

Uganda coach Paul Put has sent a bold message to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Cranes have picked up just one point from two matches, suffering a 3-1 defeat to Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles before playing out a 1-1 draw with Tanzania’s Taifa Stars.

Uganda currently sit bottom of Group C and must defeat Nigeria to keep their hopes of qualifying for the next round as one of the best third-placed teams alive, per ESPN.

Everything is possible - Put

Uganda coach Paul Put believes his side can spring a surprise against Nigeria in their final Group C match at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a viral video on X, the Belgian tactician said football is unpredictable and promised that his team would make the most of every opportunity that comes their way.

The former DR Congo coach added that his defenders will work to contain Nigeria’s attacking stars, including Victor Osimhen, in the encounter. He said:

"Like I said, you need your moment in the game but football is unpredictable so if you have an opportunity, it is very important that you can finish the opportunity.

"We know that we cannot get ten opportunities in the game, so sometimes with one opportunity it is enough to decide the game.

"We'll see and try but we go and play all the players we know and go for the win.

"It is going to be hot, difficult but in football, everything is possible."

Put admitted that Nigeria possesses a good squad, and made it to the final of the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast. He said:

"You know we are facing a very good team; they were the finalist in the last AFCON edition also performed very well because they have the maximum points and very strong team.

"In a way we play Nigeria and we know why we have to play. If we want to make a chance, then we have to get a good result so I hope the players because we have no other solution that to give the best for the match."

Both teams have played each other a total of eight times, including in competitive and friendly games.

Uganda have historically had a strong record against the the three-times AFCON winners. The Cranes have won four games, with Nigeria securing two wins, while two games ended in a stalemate, per Al Jazeera.

