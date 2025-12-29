Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scored his first goal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations against Tunisia

The Galatasaray striker provided an assist for Ademola Lookman as Nigeria edged the Carthage Eagles 3-2 in Morocco

A Tunisian fan has raised observations about the quality of the 2023 CAF Player of the Year, and his journey in the Turkish Super Lig

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen endured a difficult outing in his first match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, despite Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Tanzania’s Taifa Stars on December 23.

The Galatasaray forward later opened his goal account at the continental showpiece as the Super Eagles edged Tunisia 3-2 in an entertaining encounter at the Complexe Sportif de Fes.

Victor Osimhen scores from a header during the 2025 AFCON Group C match between Tunisia and Nigeria at Fes Stadium, Fes, Morocco. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The win secured Nigeria a place in the Round of 16 with a game to spare ahead of their final group match against Uganda’s Cranes on Tuesday, December 30, per BBC.

Osimhen scored Nigeria’s opening goal in the 44th minute after having two earlier efforts ruled out for offside.

The 27-year-old also provided an assist for Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman to make it 3-0, after Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi had doubled Nigeria’s lead, per Al Jazeera.

Osimhen’s overall display earned him praise from football fans across the continent, including Galatasaray.

Playing against Osimhen is scary - Tunisian fan

Tunisian football fan Islam Bouafif has admitted that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is currently the best box-presence forward in the world.

In a viral post on X, Bouafif stated that Osimhen’s strength makes it almost impossible for any defender to win a one-on-one duel against him.

He added that the Galatasaray forward is constantly on the end of crosses delivered by his wingers. He said:

"As someone whose team just faced Osimhen, I have to say playing against him is genuinely scary and frustrating.

"Our centre backs aren’t usually this bad, and we rarely struggle this much when defending crosses. But this guy is an absolute monster.

Victor Osimhen celebrates breaking his AFCON goal drought against Tunisia on December 27, 2025, at the Fez Stadium in Morocco. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

"Right now, I genuinely think he has the best box presence in world football. His movement is extremely intelligent, he knows exactly when and where to attack the space, and physically he is on another level.

"His strength makes it almost impossible to duel with him, his jumping ability is insane, and he always seems to be at the end of every single cross."

Bouafif said Osimhen deserves to play in top European Leagues and not the Turkish Super Lig. He said:

"With all due respect to Galatasaray, he’s seriously wasting his prime years in Turkey. He deserves a better team in a top league."

Victor Osimhen has now scored 32 goals for the Super Eagles and is just four goals shy of equalling Rashidi Yekini as Nigeria’s all-time leading scorer.

