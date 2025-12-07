Africa Digital Media Awards

Football

Nigeria’s Opponent Names Strong 30-Man Provisional List Ahead of 2025 AFCON

by  Dare Kuti reviewed by  Omoleye Omoruyi
3 min read
  • Paul Put has released his Uganda squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, starting on December 21
  • Put announced a preliminary squad of 30 players, including nine home-based players in the Ugandan League
  • Two South Africa-based players were included in the list, as well as teenage sensation James Bogere

Paul Put has announced his Uganda squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco as preparations enter top gear.

The Cranes will depart for Casablanca on Sunday afternoon, December 7, and will play two friendly matches before the commencement of the tournament.

Uganda is drawn in group C alongside Nigeria, Tanzania, and Tunisia. The East African side will face Tunisia in their first match against Tunisia on 23rd December 2025.

Mohamed Salah, Denis Onyango, 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, Egypt, Uganda, Cairo International Stadium.
Mohamed Salah and Denis Onyango during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Egypt and Uganda at Cairo International Stadium. Photo by:Omar Zoheiry/picture alliance.
Source: Getty Images

Put announces Uganda’s preliminary squad

According to FlashScore, Put has announced his 30-man preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as preparations for the tournament begin.

The coach included St Johnstone forward Uche Ikpeazu to lead the attack for the 35th edition of the continental showpiece.

The 69-year-old has also placed his trust in CS Sfaxien striker Travis Mutyaba. One of the most notable inclusions is James Bogere, the teenage sensation who impressed at the U17 World Cup in Qatar with goals against France and Canada.

Put extended a surprise invitation to Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who has come out of retirement. Onyango previously represented the Cranes at the 2017 and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Uganda have qualified for the AFCON only eight times in their history, with their best performance coming in 1978 when they reached the final. Their most recent appearance was at Egypt 2019, where they qualified by topping Group L with 13 points.

Full List

Goalkeepers

Magoola Salim Omar (Richards Bay FC), Onyango Denis (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Alionzi Nafian (Defence Forces FC) and Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC)

Defenders

Sibbick Toby (Burton Albion FC), Caprodossi Elio (FC Universitatea Cluj), Obita Jordan (Hibernian FC), Torach Rogers (Vipers SC), Kayondo Abdu Azizi (FC Slovan Liberec), Mulembe Isaac (Viktoria Zizkov), Awany Timothy (FC Ashdod), Owori David (SC Villa), and Mukundane Hilary (Vipers SC).

Midfielders

Semakula Kenneth (Al-Adalah FC), Aucho Khalid (Singida Black Stars SC), Ssekiganda Ronald (APR FC), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Oakland Roots SC), and Alhassan Baba (FCSB).

James Bogere, 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup, France, Uganda, Doha, Qatar.
James Bogere during the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup match between France and Uganda in Doha, Qatar. Photo by: Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto.
Source: Getty Images

Forwards

Okello Allan (Vipers SC), Melyvn Lorenzen (Muangthong United FC), Mutyaba Travis (CS Sfaxien), Omedi Denis (APR FC), Mato Rogers (FK Vardar), Mpande Reagan (SC Villa), Ssemugabi Jude (Jamus FC), Ikpeazu Uchechukwu (St. Johnstone FC), Mukwala Steven (Simba SC), Bogere James (Masaka Sunshine FC), Ahimbisibwe Ivan (KCCA FC), and Kwikiriza Shafik Nana (KCCA FC).

Uganda dismisses Nigeria's threat

Uganda Football Federation (FUFA) said the team is not intimidated by the firepower of the Super Eagles.

According to Tribal Football, FUFA said the team will give a good account of themselves during the continental showpiece. The statement read:

“We will respect all of them, but we are not intimidated. We will give a good account of ourselves.”

Chelle announces Super Eagles squad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his 54-man preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The race is not over, as the list released will be trimmed down to a maximum of 28 before the December 11 deadline to submit the list to CAF.

